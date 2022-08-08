‘Big Brother 24’: Daniel Shockingly Uses Taylor’s Speech to Diss Houseguests

Big Brother 24 fans just watched Rihanna’s name dropped on eviction night. Find out how Daniel Durston repeated Taylor Hale’s iconic speech and more.

The week 5 veto ceremony results

Last week, Taylor and Nicole Layog were on the block after Daniel used the Power of Veto. Taylor had some strong words for the chef.

“To my friends and family at home, I know it’s been difficult watching my experience in this house,” she said. “Thank you, and I promise you it ain’t over until it’s over. Nicole, to quote a Big Brother super fan, Rihanna, ‘You look so dumb right now.’ Choosing me as your Festie Bestie you thought was your security blanket. But here you are. Both of us sitting on the chopping block because your closest ally in the house, who thought you would still be safe.”

Taylor was right, and Nicole was evicted. Daniel made the case that he was a lone wolf and the rest of the house should use him.

Michael Bruner won Head of Household this week. He nominated Terrance Higgins, Monte Taylor, and Joseph Adbin for the block. Michael is working with The Leftovers, and they plan to backdoor Daniel.

But the rest of the house hoped to work together and backdoor a bigger target. Terrance made a case to Michael to keep the nominations the same to backdoor Monte. Jasmine Davis, Indy Santos, and more showed support for this move.

Michael won Power of Veto, and the Aug. 8 live feeds showed he took them off the block and replaced them with Daniel and Kyle Capener.

Daniel repeats Taylor’s speech to diss ‘Big Brother 24’ houseguests

Terrance and Daniel talked after the veto ceremony. They weren’t happy about Michael, not backdooring Monte. Terrance said he’s gunning for HOH. Daniel said he hopes he locks the door and doesn’t have anyone come into his room.

Daniel talked about his plans once he leaves. The musician said he won’t watch live feeds but will watch the show back. He claimed he won’t be mad as long as the game moves “make sense.”

“You look stupid,” Terrance said, talking about Michael not taking a shot that everyone else would have taken. “To quote Rihanna, girl, you look so dumb right now,” Daniel said, laughing.

Michael talked about quoting Daniel in his veto speech

Speeches are a big part of season 24. Michael talked about possibly quoting Daniel’s veto speech he used on Taylor for when he nominated Daniel by opening with “To quote my favorite Elvis impersonator.”

That speech was, “Personally, it’s been hard to open up between me and you about game and life. But generally don’t have a problem with you. It has come to my attention, though, that you’ve been rubbing the house the wrong way a little bit. And what’s good for the house is good for my long-term game. So you’re in the position now where you can rally for votes and maybe even apologize for some things you’ve said in this house.”

Fans will have to wait and see if Daniel went through with it. But it looks like Daniel is on his way out of the house.

