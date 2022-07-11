‘Big Brother 24’: Da’Vonne Rogers Is ‘Officially Fed up’ With the Show’s Racism, ‘This Is My Exit’

Big Brother has a long history of dramatic live feeds. But after years of being vocal about the show needing change, find out why Da’Vonne Rogers says she’s officially fed up with it.

[SPOILER ALERT: Major spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 live feeds that aired on July 11, 2022.]

What’s happening to Taylor Hale in ‘Big Brother 24’?

Taylor Hale is a pageant queen and a stylist. The other women in the house noticed her quickly and started to separate themselves from her.

Paloma Aguilar led the charge by meeting with Indy Santos, Brittany Hoopes, Jasmine Davis, Alyssa Snider, and Ameerah Jones. She claimed Taylor wasn’t a “girl’s girl” since she wanted to hang out with the guys. So they formed an alliance called the Girls Girls.

Monte Taylor later falsely accused Taylor of lying about Paloma wanting to target the men. Many fans have been frustrated watching Taylor being isolated and singled out as the only dark-skinned Black woman in the house.

Da’Vonne Rogers says she’s ‘officially fed up’ with ‘Big Brother’

More former houseguests are speaking out about the situation. Rogers made a short YouTube video about it.

“This situation with Taylor and the cast of Big Brother 24 is very heavy, and it’s very tiring, and it’s very draining, and it’s very exhausting,” the former houseguest said. She said these things are still happening on the show after all this time.

“Yeah, I’m officially fed up like officially,” Rogers said. She recalled her personal attachment to the show comes from bonding with her grandmother over watching it. Rogers then wanted to become the first Black winner, and that’s why she returned multiple times.

“But you know what, at this point, I honestly believe my grandmother looking down from heaven like ‘Turn it off! Turn it the damn off! Turn it off because we ain’t up here watching that. Turn it off!” the reality star said.

Rogers explained that she understands producers don’t want to intervene because they want to protect the integrity of the game. But on Big Brother 22 the producers shut down the backyard and talked to the cast on the speakers, telling them to not talk about the wall yeller. Rogers questioned why the producers wouldn’t do the same thing when Black houseguests are being mistreated in the house?

“This season is very, very nasty,” she later said. “It’s disgusting! And this is my exit. This is my exit. ‘Cause, this is a lot.” Rogers pointed out that other past houseguests guilty of doing the same thing are now speaking out about the situation with Taylor. She accused them of looking for clout since it’s being reported on widely.

This most likely means Rogers won’t be back for another season. It’s unclear if she’ll return to watching the current one.

