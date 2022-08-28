‘Big Brother 24’ Episode 23 Airing Sunday, Aug. 28 Will Be Delayed 30 Minutes

Big Brother 24 airs every Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday at 8 p.m. EST. However, episode 23, which airs on August 28, will be delayed for at least 30 minutes. The new episode, which follows 60 Minutes, features the fallout from Kyle Capener betraying the Leftovers, the Head of Household winner, and their nominations.

On Sunday, August 28, Big Brother 24 Episode 23 will drop. Usually, the Wednesday and Sunday episodes air live at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.

However, episode 23 will be delayed by at least 30 minutes, airing at 8:30 p.m.

The delay is likely due to the final NFL preseason game between the Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers, which airs from 4:30-7:30.

Following the football game, an episode of 60 Minutes which focuses on the vulnerability of America’s electric grid airs until 8:30. Following the longstanding program, Big Brother 24 Episode 23 will air.

Jasmine Davis and Joseph Abdin were evicted during ‘Big Brother 24’ Wek 7

Episode 23 follows Week 7 of Big Brother 24, which featured the first-ever Split House twist. For the variation, the Houseguests were divided into two teams, selected by Michael Bruner, the Head of Household, and Terrance Higgins, who placed second in the HOH competition.

Michael picked Jasmine Davis, Brittany Hoopes, Taylor Hale, and Monte Taylor to join him in Big BroChella, which took place inside the house.

At the same time, Terrance selected Matt “Turner,” Joseph Abdin, Alyssa Snider, and her boyfriend Kyle Capener for the Dyre Fest, located in the backyard. In Big BroChella, Michael, Brittany, Taylor, and Monte remained faithful to the Leftovers and worked together to evict lone outsider Jasmine.

However, in Dyre Fest, Kyle immediately exposed the seven-person group to Terrance in hopes of saving his showmance. It worked as Terrance nominated Joseph and Turner, with the former eventually leaving during the Double Eviction.

‘Big Brother 24’ Episode 23 will feature Head of Household winner and their nominations

Going back into the house, the four of them, now called The After Party, promised to remain loyal to each other, considering it their best option moving forward.

Michael, Brittany, Taylor, and Monte presumably assume they are still Leftover strong, even though Joseph went home. Episode 23 features the fallout from the Joseph eviction, the next Head of Household winner, and their nominations.

Whoever wins HOH sets the tone for the rest of the summer as The Leftovers are no longer. If Kyle, Alyssa, or Terrance win, it’s likely they draw lines and take shots at the remaining Leftover members. It’s unclear what will happen if Turner wins because his true loyalties aren’t apparent yet.

While he has expressed an interest in staying Leftover strong, believing they have more of a competitive edge, Turner’s close allegiance to Kyle might sway his mind. If one of the remaining Leftovers wins, they’ll likely gun for outsiders Terrance and Alyssa. Big Brother 24 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

