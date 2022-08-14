‘Big Brother 24’: Everything We Know About the Split House Twist

Host Julie Chen Moonves revealed the third twist of Big Brother 24, the Split House twist, that begins next week. Here’s everything we know so far.

At the end of Thursday’s (August 11) live eviction episode, host Julie Chen Moonves announced a new twist, Split House.

She didn’t go into many details but explained the house would divide. It starts after Week 6’s eviction, which leaves an even 10 Houseguests, resulting in two groups of five players.

The groups won’t have any contact and will play two separate weeks of Big Brother at the same time throughout Week 7, including a Head of Household competition, nominations, Power of Veto, and an eviction.

It’s unclear how they can prevent interaction between separate groups, but fans have theorized that one group stays outside in the backyard while the other remains in the house. The games will likely play out during the two-hour eviction episode on Thursday (August 25), resulting in one Houseguest from each group joining the Jury by the end of it.

Split House is the third twist of the season

The Split House is technically the third twist of the summer after the first, Backstage Boss, was canceled following Paloma Aguilar’s self-eviction.

It follows the recently ended Festie Bestie twist, which ran from Week 3 to Week 5 and paired the Houseguests into two groups. Whoever wins Head of Household grants immunity to their Festie Bestie, and the duos are nominated together.

They also compete for the Power of Veto if selected. The evicted Houseguest’s partner would then receive the power to join any group they wanted.

Alyssa Snider and Indy Santos teamed up, close allies Brittany Hoopes and Michael Bruner partnered, Daniel Durston and Kyle Capener, Jasmine Davis and Matt “Turner,” Joseph Abdin and Monte Taylor, Nicole Layog and Taylor Hale, and Ameerah Jones and Terrance Higgins.

The Leftovers might turn on each other during the Split House twist

During Week 3, Joseph, Monte, Turner, Kyle, Brittany, Taylor, and Michael formed The Leftovers after learning of majority alliance Girls’ Girls. Additionally, they wanted to stand up for Taylor, who they felt the Houseguests mistreated in the house.

The group pulled off the first blindside of the season by turning on Ameerah, who they realized orchestrated Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli’s early exit. They continued to fly under the radar and successfully evicted target Nicole until Daniel discovered the group was working together and exposed them.

Even though the other side of the house knows several of them are in an alliance, they aren’t sure of everyone included in the group. The Leftovers currently have the numbers with only Terrance, Indy, Alyssa, and Jasmine on the outs.

During the Split House twist, the alliance will have the option to turn on each other. Michael has already thought about it as he considers Monte a huge threat to win the game. He had the opportunity during his HOH reign but stayed loyal to the Leftovers. On the other hand, Daniel pointed out Michael as one of the best players in the game, noting his five wins, which might wake up the other Houseguests. If given the opportunity, it’s possible they will make their move against Michael. Big Brother 24 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

