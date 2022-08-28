‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Fans Accuse Production of Protecting Kyle by Blocking Feeds Exposing ‘White Alliance’ Plans

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for ‘Big Brother 24’ Week 8 Head of Household results.]

Big Brother 24 Houseguest Kyle Capener proposed a ‘“white alliance” to turn against the remaining people of color in the Leftovers. Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes intended to expose him to Monte Taylor and Taylor Hale, but the Live Feeds switched during their conversation. Therefore, fans are accusing production of purposefully blocking them to protect Kyle.

Kyle Capener proposed ‘white alliance’ plan to Brittany Hoopes and Michael Bruner

Taylor Hale won Head of Household during Big Brother 24 Week 6 and wanted to backdoor Alyssa Snider after the Florida native exchanged the HOH’s international trip for a punishment in a Power of Veto competition.

Other members in the Leftovers, including Joseph Abdin and Monte Taylor, saw other reasons for targeting her, pointing out her social skills and potential to gain power. However, Michael Bruner wanted to keep the showmance, considering them a shield for him.

Therefore, he warned her boyfriend and Leftover ally Kyle Capener about Taylor’s plan, resulting in him refusing to use the Power of Veto. After experiencing resistance from his alliance, who wanted him to turn on his girlfriend out of loyalty to the group, Kyle approached a close duo, Brittany Hoopes and Michael.

He attempted to convince them, who were already worried about their standing in the seven-person alliance, that they were on the bottom as “loud personalities” Monte, Taylor, and Monte took over. Kyle also insisted the three, who are people of color, would protect each other over them.

Kyle tried to use The Cookout as an excuse

In conversations not included in the episode, Kyle claimed they would lose against any of them in the end, implying they would vote for each other to win. Therefore, Kyle suggested the three of them and Leftover ally Matt “Turner” turn on the group.

However, Brittany pointed out the optics of his plan, noting it would divide the house by race. The Utah native mentioned last season’s The Cookout, a Black six-person alliance, which formed with the goal of one of them making history with a win, as a defense.

Brittany warned him they shouldn’t assume it would happen again, prompting Kyle to suggest bringing in Terrance Higgins, noting he didn’t have many options. Following his suggestions, many fans blasted Kyle, referring to his “white alliance” plan as “racist.”

Additionally, they pointed out that the episode didn’t include everything the Utah native expressed. During the Split House twist, which occurred the following week, Kyle attempted to save himself and Alyssa by exposing the Leftovers to then-HOH, Terrance, resulting in the eviction of Joseph.

Fans think production is blocking Live Feeds to protect Kyle

Turner, who spent the twist with the showmance, decided to remain loyal to them and flipped on the seven-person alliance when he became outgoing HOH.

Therefore, he put a Michael backdoor in motion. When Michael and Brittany sniffed out what was happening, they wanted to expose Kyle for suggesting the “white alliance” to Taylor and Monte, as the two intended to remain loyal to the Utah native.

On August 28, Michael and Brittany gathered the four into a room, presumably ready to share Kyle’s intentions. However, the Live Feeds switched to all cameras focusing on a sleeping Turner. Fans are upset and believe production is blocking the Feeds to protect Kyle.

Podcaster Taran Armstrong called it “one of the more egregious decisions production has made,” and others agreed, referring to it as “appalling.” Although some of the conversations will likely be used in an episode, fans have no way of knowing everything that was said. Big Brother 24 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

