‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Believe Monte ‘Underestimated’ Taylor, ‘a True Revenge Story’

Big Brother 24 fans have a lot to say about the finalists. Some think Monte Taylor underestimated Taylor Hale with his final choice.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 finale.]

Monte took Taylor to the final 2 on ‘Big Brother 24’

Our faces hearing all of the Jury member perspectives during that Jury segment… ?? #BB24 pic.twitter.com/hoMV1qmTME — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 26, 2022

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Turner Reveals When the Jury Picked Taylor to Win

Matt “Turner” Turner won a spinning-hot dog competition for the first part of the finale. But Monte won the second part of organizing competitions throughout the season in order of when they happened. Monte and Turner faced off in the third competition, and Monte won. He picked which person he’d like to take in the end.

“I love and respect the both of you so much, so you know how hard this decision is gonna be for me,” Monte told them. “When I look at my resume, the only thing that I can think that the jury sees missing is a big move made. So today, I feel like this is my opportunity to make that big move. Turner, I’m sorry, but I have to evict you, brother.”

Turner said he respected the move. In the end, Monte lost with a vote of eight to one.

Fans call out Monte for underestimating Taylor

The tea is being spilled and it is MESSSYYY. ? #BB24 pic.twitter.com/oP6PIT2XdW — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 26, 2022

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor’s Speech to the Jurors, ‘I Am Not a Victim, I Am a Victor’

Fans had a lot to say about the final two. Multiple Reddit users reacted to Monte, thinking he’d win against Taylor.

“It’s something fitting about Monte being the one that got Taylor in all that sh*t week 1, then losing to her on final night. A true revenge story,” one commenter wrote.

“I completely forgot about that!” another fan replied.

“Monte cost himself the game by not going to the end with Turner,” someone else claimed.

“Yup he misjudged what the jurors would care about and underestimated her oratory prowess,” another person replied.

“You can see the regret all over his face,” one viewer wrote.

“Saw another user saying he thought he would win against a woman due to his misogynist thoughts which I def agree. He would’ve 100% win against Turner!” a fan claimed.

“Turner getting betrayed by a close ally. Monte losing because he underestimated a woman. Taylor persevering. Can’t think of a better end to this season,” someone added.

What the ‘Big Brother 24’ jury thought of Monte’s game

Monte Taylor and Taylor Hale on ‘Big Brother 24’ | CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The jury segment showed former houseguests talking about the final three’s gameplay. “I was evicted by Monte,” Michael Bruner said. “Turner was the HOH, but that was Monte’s move. Monte owned up to it. Turner, he’s played dirty. He’s lied. He’s manipulated, which I respect. I love that gameplay. But then own it!”

Michael later said Monte had more control in the game than Taylor. Alyssa Snider pointed out Monte stayed off the block despite being a huge threat. Indy Santos said Monte had a good social game. However, Terrance Higgins said he couldn’t connect with him.

Lastly, Brittany Hoopes said Monte was “overly confident” about his chances of winning. She was right since he placed second this season.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Who Won America’s Favorite Player?