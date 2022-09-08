‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Call ‘Rep-Kyle Dysfunction’ BB Comic ‘Savage’ and More

Big Brother brought back BB Comics to represent everyone in season 24 except for Paloma Aguilar. Fans reacted to how Kyle Capener was represented, knowing what he did in the live feeds.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 live feeds on Sept. 7, 2022.]

Kyle had sex in the ‘Big Brother’ house

Kyle talked about his attraction to Alyssa Snider openly on the show. He even admitted to being horny and bored.

The show followed their flirtation growing from a showmance to a full relationship. It showed their first kiss but didn’t address that they had sex.

However, Alyssa revealed they had sex in the Have-Not room to Matt “Turner” on a pool floatie. Kyle was seen talking about it with Alyssa and admitted it lasted 10 seconds. Alyssa said she still enjoyed their time together.

They broke up right before Kyle was evicted. But are open to seeing where their relationship goes outside of the house. The Sept. 7 episode showed Kyle’s BB Comic in the veto competition, and it’s Rep-Kyle Dysfunction. He looks like a lizard man climbing a wall with his tongue whipping toward two disgusted men.

‘Big Brother 24’ fans react to ‘Rep-Kyle Dysfunction’ BB Comic

Fans had a lot to say about the comics on Reddit. Of course, Kyle’s comic was the most shocking.

“Kyle eating Ls all over the place,” one fan wrote.

“Savage,” another one replied.

“Doesn’t even make sense because getting a boner wasn’t his problem,” someone else claimed.

Other people had the same thought. “I know the 10 second thing but since when has Kyle had ED? It seems like he has quite the opposite problem to me,” someone commented.

“Yeah, anyone who watched him on the feeds knows that getting boners was never the problem,” another user added.

“He solves crime in just 10 seconds!” one person joked.

Kyle Capener | Photo: CBS

The cast commented on the comics in their diary room sessions in the episode. Alyssa hinted that something was inaccurate in her ex-boyfriend’s comic.

“Wow, look at that tongue on Kyle,” Alyssa said. “I’m the only one who can say this for sure, but Kyle does not have a curvy tongue.”

Kyle wasn’t the only one who took a hit with this competition. Nicole Layog was The Short-Order Crook in reference to her job as a private chef and yacht chef. Brittany Hoopes said in the diary room, “Nicole is The Short-Order Crook, and lemme tell you that’s kind of accurate because some of the food she made us should be illegal.”

In the end, Michael won the competition and didn’t use the veto. He broke the record for single-most competition wins in a single summer.

