‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Call Taylor ‘Petty’ for Targeting Alyssa

Many fans have been rooting for Taylor Hale on Big Brother 24. But find out why some of them feel like she’s being petty toward Alyssa Snider.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 episode on Aug. 17, 2022.]

Why is Taylor targeting Alyssa on ‘Big Brother 24’?

The Aug. 17 episode showed Taylor after she nominated Terrance Higgins and Indy Santos for the block. Taylor promised the women safety for the week. But she tried to smooth it over with Indy, claiming she would take her down and put up a bigger target like Monte Taylor. However, this was a lie because Monte is in The Leftovers alliance with her.

Kyle Capener, Taylor, Indy, Terrance, Alyssa, and Jasmin Davis played in the veto competition. It was the veto competition where houseguests who are knocked out get a punishment or prize. They can keep what they got or trade it for something else.

Terrance got a tattoo punishment, Indy got the veto, and Taylor got a trip to London. Alyssa was knocked out next. “Get a glitter shower, baby, and remember I have a replacement nom,” Taylor warned Alyssa before she opened what she got.

Alyssa got a punishment where she’d wear a costume and be tied to someone else. “Sounds so fun. I know exactly who you want to do it with, too,” Taylor told Alyssa. “Are you being serious?” Alyssa whispered. She still traded the punishment with Taylor.

“This b*tch,” Taylor said in the diary room. “Bold. Disrespectful. I had done everything I can to protect Alyssa this week, and now the first chance she gets, she takes away my trip to London and saddles me with a punishment. I know Alyssa’s going to regret this. I’m positive, and I’ll make her regret it.”

In the end, Jasmine took the London trip and traded $5,000 cash with Alyssa. The houseguests later talked about it. Monte and Brittany Hoopes seemed open to putting Alyssa on the block as a replacement nominee. Michael Bruner called Taylor’s change of heart “stupid” and “rash and emotional and not a smart move at all.”

Alyssa admitted to regretting taking the trip since it shows how comfortable she feels in the house. She admitted that $5,000 might cost her $750,000.

Some fans are calling Taylor ‘petty’

Taylor Hale on ‘Big Brother 24’ | CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Some fans agree with Michael on this one on Reddit. “This is such a petty reason to target someone,” one person wrote.

“Damn, this sh*t is coming off more petty on Taylor’s part than I thought. Not loving (game) Taylor rn,” someone else added.

“It’s wild to me that out of all the crap people have put Taylor through in this house, this is what she chose to take super personally,” another person commented.

“Taylor you weren’t keeping that trip to London anyway lmao,” a fan claimed.

The episode ended before the veto competition. Tomorrow’s episode will be two hours long, including an eviction. Big Brother also teased the house would be split into two with two heads of Households and evictions.

