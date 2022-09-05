‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Call Zingbot ‘Brutal’ and ‘Borderline Rude’

Big Brother 24 showed Zingbot roasting the cast. But fans and even Taylor Hale called some of the zings “brutal” this season.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 episode on Sept. 4, 2022.]

Zingbot comes to ‘Big Brother 24’

Do a lil dancy dance, we’ve finally made it to Zingbot level of the game! #BB24 pic.twitter.com/K1wLrDuQ0T — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 5, 2022

Zingbot made his appearance in the Sept. 4 episode. The cast was excited to hear what he had to say about them.

“Turner, you used to be a van lifer,” he said. “It seems like you’ve been everywhere except the shower.”

“With all, that’s going on in the world, there’s some new zinging guidelines,” the robot said. “Masks are now optional unless your face looks like Michael. Cover that up! Zing!”

“Monte, I hear you’re good at impressions,” he said. “In fact, I’ve been working on my Monte impression. Ready? ‘I’m Monte, and I’m so boring.’”

“I heard the Big Brother backyard was hot. But this is brutal. I could really use something icy and cold. Can I borrow your….Taylor?” Zingbot asked.

“Oh my god, it’s DJ Showtime. You’re so popular in the underground because that’s where they find…fossils,” Zingbot said to Terrance Higgins.

“Alyssa, when I see you I can’t help but think of a heavy winter coat in the desert,” he said. “Deadweight and completely useless.”

“Brittany, I have a song for you, ‘Jeepers Creeps, where did you get those peepers?’” Zingbot sang. “No, really, where did you get those crazy [expletive] eyes?”

Zingbot ended the segment with, “I wish I could zing you all night, but I’ll be honest. You’re all a little hard to look at.”

Fans call Zingbot’s ‘Big Brother 24’ zings ‘brutal’

Well well well, if it isn’t Mr. Robot Roast himself. Give ‘em your worst, Zingbot. #BB24 pic.twitter.com/wS1DYgBZBi — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 5, 2022

Zingbot is a polarizing part of Big Brother with fans. They had strong reactions to some of the lines this year on Reddit.

“So Zingbot is just straight up talking crap with no humor this year….” one fan commented.

“Lmao Michael’s was borderline rude,” another fan laughed.

“Michael looks fine? It’s such a random zing. It doesn’t even really apply to him,” someone else added.

“Taylor’s zing doesn’t even make sense” one person wrote.

“Taylor is literally such a sweetheart though??? (most… of the time?)” another fan agreed.

“That was brutal for Alyssa!” one person commented.

“How much are they paying these houseguests to laugh at the sh*t zings. Fire these writers BB,” someone asked.

Alyssa cried about her zing with Michael

Zingbot on ‘Big Brother 24’ | CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Alyssa later talked to Michael in the Head of Household room. “It’s definitely not easy,” she said, crying. “I just feel like I don’t know…dead weight and useless. I’m like, ‘How do I make myself of use?’ I don’t understand. You know what I mean?”

She told Michael that Kyle had revealed The Pound to her. That inner alliance was Turner, Joseph Abdin, Monte, and Kyle.

Michael said he already knew this information because of Kyle. So sadly, that information wasn’t useful. Michael put Alyssa and Terrance on the block at the end of the episode.

