‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Are Disturbed by Taylor Hale’s Crush in the House

Big Brother houseguests are starting to reveal their crushes to each other. But fans are freaked out about who Taylor Hale wants to kiss after her emotional first week in the house.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 live feeds on July 18, 2022.]

Taylor Hale reveals her crush on ‘Big Brother’ live feeds

Taylor, Alyssa Snider, Jasmine Davis, Ameerah Jones, Brittany Hoopes, and Indy Santos were hanging out in the Head of Household (HOH) room on July 18. They talked about which guys they wanted to keep in the game and who they were interested in.

“It’s a girl’s night. We’re trying to set people up,” Taylor said. “I will go out there and make a fool out of myself tonight and flirt with Daniel [Durston]. So you all think we’re sending the showmances out,” she later said.

No one reacted to this. She also said she made sure with Alyssa that she wasn’t “encroaching on territory” with Daniel. “No, I’m just messing with him,” Alyssa said. Taylor said she was trying to make out with Daniel, but the girls came before him. “We’re taking him to the end anyway,” Ameerah said.

She later talked to Michael Bruner and Joseph Abdin. Joseph listed all the single men in the house, and after he named Daniel, the beauty queen said, “Good” and laughed.

“My type is 35 plus, so you know,” she told them. “He just made it.” They then noticed the cameras. Taylor said she just wanted to make out and then “be done.” She told them not to tell the musician about her crush.

“He’s good-looking, he’s sweet, and he’d be a fun summer thing thing for a little bit,” she said. Taylor mentioned she also has a crush on Xavier Prather, and he might not be happy about her crush in the house.

‘Big Brother 24’ fans react to Taylor’s unexpected crush

This reveal is surprising, given Daniel put Taylor on the block last week. Reddit fans shared their reactions to her conversations.

One fan wrote, “​​I’m banking on her waking up and talking to the cams and just being like ‘I wasn’t THAT tipsy. I played it up for the cams and to play a little chess and that’s it’. I mean… we all have our types, I guess.”

“Woke up to Taylor actually having a thing for Daniel……. Anyway!” someone else wrote.

“I know this sub is seething that Taylor likes Daniel lmao. You guys didn’t believe him,” one person commented.

“Hey it could always be worse, she could be into Terrance. Fits her criteria of 35+..” one fan joked.

“Guys, at least she didn’t say Turner. I’m trying okay? Let me rationalize,” someone else added.

Daniel dissed Taylor on the live feeds

Taylor Hale | Photo: CBS

Daniel was HOH last week and had to replace Michael on the block. After Paloma Aguilar and Monte Taylor complained about Taylor to him, he put her on the block.

“Personally, it’s been hard to open up sometimes between me and you about game and life,” Daniel told Taylor. “But generally don’t have a problem with you. It has come to my attention though, that you have been rubbing the house the wrong way a little bit. And what’s good for the house is good for my long-term game. So you’re in the position now where you can rally for votes and maybe even apologize for some things you’ve said in this house.”

Many fans were angry about this since Taylor was unfairly targeted. Daniel has accused Taylor of more things on the live feeds and still very much wants her gone. Fans will have to keep watching to see if Taylor’s crush will get back to the Elvis impersonator.

