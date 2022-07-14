‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Grow Suspicious About Paloma’s Absence and Live Feeds Going Down

Some Big Brother 24 fans watch the live feeds very closely. So they had a lot to say about Paloma Aguilar after she noticeably changed, and the feeds then switched from showing her.

[SPOILER ALERT: Major spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 live feeds that aired on July 13, 2022.]

What is going on with Paloma Aguilar on ‘Big Brother 24’?

Palomar Aguilar of ‘Big Brother 24’ | Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Paloma Promises to ‘Invest’ in Fellow Houseguests With Prize Money

On July 13, fans were looking for Paloma, but she was largely absent from feeds. She was either in the background or not shown on the cameras.

At 3:11 p.m. EST, she was in the bathroom with Alyssa Snider, Ameerah Jones, and Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli. She was noticeably not in her Backstage shirt like them and was in pajamas lying down instead. Paloma was hardly talking, but she told Alyssa she was tired and had “no thoughts left.” Alyssa told her to “sleep it all off” and then eat something.

This is all happening after Paloma started acting noticeably different the last couple of days. She talked rapidly and got easily distracted in conversations. Houseguests began talking about her behavior with each other, but most of them didn’t talk about her on July 13. Fans started worrying about her mental health on social media.

The live feeds were later down from 11:30 p.m. EST to the morning. It’s unclear when the feeds will be back, but fans have a lot to say about the situation.

‘Big Brother 24’ fans grow suspicious of Paloma and the live feeds

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Call Monte a ‘Clown’ for Starting That Taylor Rumor

Fans on Reddit are reacting to the situation. “is Paloma still sleeping?” one fan asked. “No, just banned from the feeds,” someone else replied.

People also noted when the feeds would cut during her conversations with other houseguests. “‘It’s f*cking up my mental’ Paloma Feeds Cut,” one fan commented.

Last night some Reddit fans speculated Paloma might have self-evicted. “I’m going to be so sad if Paloma is gone. But I know it’s probably for the best with how things were going. I hope they still do the live eviction. But idk how they’d factor in backstage now without it being completely unfair to Alyssa,” one person wrote.

“I’m trying to remember what happened when Megan self-evicted. She was gone before we even got feeds, right? I don’t think there was any announcement about it?” another person commented.

“They must have had the episode for tonight edited to make Paloma look like a villain, right? Wonder if they’re scrambling to change anything,” someone else theorized.

When is the next episode of ‘Big Brother 24’?

Luckily, it won’t be long for fans to catch up with the cast again. There is a new episode Thursday, July 14, at 9 p.m. EST. So if fans don’t get live feeds again today, they will at least get a new episode.

The last episode with Daniel Durston replacing Michael Bruner on the block with Taylor Hale. He gave a devastating speech telling Taylor she could probably apologize to people in the house for things she said. However, fans know she was wrongfully accused of lying about Paloma’s fear of the men in the house working together.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’ Spoiler: Is the Girls Girls Alliance Over After a Betrayal?