‘Big Brother 24’: Some Fans Think Kyle Capener Should Win AFH: ‘He Needs Justice’

Big Brother 24 houseguest Kyle Capener was evicted when others revealed an offensive theory he shared with them. However, some fans believe his exit was undeserved and want him to win America’s Favorite Houseguest for “justice.”

Since season 7, fans have voted America’s Favorite Houseguest, or their favorite player of the season, who is awarded a cash prize. Usually, the check is $25,000, but it was increased to $50,000 in Big Brother 23.

Season 24 features the upped prize and includes a luxury cruise ship vacation for the recipient and a guest. Some fans think Kyle Capener should receive the award due to the events that led to his eviction in Week 8.

Using hashtags KyleForAFP and JusticeForKyle, Twitter users shared evidence of them voting for him and urged others to do the same. One account claimed viewers should vote for Kyle to “show him he’s loved,” while someone else said it would be “justice for a good man railroaded.”

Another posted a clip of him having a conversation with Jasmine Davis, who looked confused after she claimed not eating made her gain weight, calling him a “true comedic king.” In a follow-up tweet, the account insisted that Kyle “needs justice.”

Kyle was evicted during Week 8

During Michael Bruner’s Head of Household reign in Week 5, Kyle approached him and Brittany Hoopes with concerns that the people of color secretly aligned in the house, similar to last season’s Cookout.

Therefore, he pitched the idea of allying against them based on his incorrect assumptions. After Kyle betrayed their seven-person group, The Leftovers, Michael and Brittany found themselves on the wrong side of the numbers.

Taylor Hale and Brittany got nominated, but Michael won the Power of Veto, guaranteeing one of their safety. He and Brittany then revealed Kyle’s theory to the other houseguests, hoping they would turn on him. It worked as the Utah native’s closest ally and final two partner, Matt “Turner” backdoored him, considering it best for the house.

While Brittany and Michael claimed releasing the information didn’t benefit their game, it is worth noting the move kept their side strong. Other houseguests, including Monte Taylor and Terrance Higgins, also accused the two of conveniently exposing Kyle, even pointing to it as a reason the duo shouldn’t win.

Joseph Abdin leads a poll for America’s Favorite Houseguest

While some fans hope Kyle takes the coveted award, Joseph Abdin leads the charge in other polls. According to the popular Live Feed Twitter account Big Brother Daily, most fans have voted the 25-year-old lawyer as the player they want to become this season’s Favorite Houseguest.

He has been a favorite since befriending Taylor in the earlier weeks, eventually leading to a budding romance. However, the Split House twist cut it short as he became a casualty when Kyle turned on The Leftovers.

Many fans enjoyed Joseph in the house and felt bad that he didn’t get the chance to say goodbye to Taylor on his way out.

Taylor, who became a favorite early into the competition, is behind Joseph in the poll, followed by Michael Bruner, who broke the record for the most Power of Veto wins in a season, Brittany, Turner, Alyssa Snider, Indy Santos, Ameerah Jones, Monte Taylor, Jasmine Davis, Kyle, Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli, Terrance Higgins, Nicole Layog, Paloma Aguilar, and Daniel Durston, respectively. Big Brother 24 finale airs Sunday, September 25, on CBS.

