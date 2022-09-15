‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Have ‘No Sympathy’ for Monte Being Disqualified in Veto Competition

Big Brother 24 usually has everyone in the final five participate in the veto competition. But Monte Taylor didn’t compete for the chance to keep his nominations the same, and fans don’t feel bad for him.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 live feeds on Sept. 14, 2022.]

The ‘Big Brother 24’ competition surprised houseguests

The Sept. 14 episode showed the house after Monte put Brittany Hoopes and Alyssa Snider on the block. Competitions usually take place during the day, but the schedule shifted.

The houseguests were woken up by a man with a German accent saying, “Hey, houseguests! Wake up! Wake up! It’s time for the veto competition. Zer’s no time to waste! You must be in the backyard in two minutes if you want to compete.”

Everyone rushed to get ready and go to the backyard. But Monte slowly got up and went to the bathroom first.

“Alright, I get it, Big Brother,” Monte said in the diary room. “We gotta get this competition started. But your boy has a routine that I must go through in order to get my day started. So just hold on for a second. I’ll be right there.”

Fans watched Monte slowly go to the bathroom. The voice gave them an update when they had a minute left, but Monte was still taking his time. Taylor Hale yelled for him to get downstairs, but he wasn’t outside when the time was up. He was disqualified and couldn’t play.

Houseguests had to put pieces of wheels in a clock together. The first person to finish the puzzle wins.

Fans blame Monte for being disqualified

Fans wondered how the HOH was disqualified from the competition from live feeds. But some Reddit fans don’t feel bad after watching it all play out.

“That would piss me off so much if I was Turner. Wtf monte,” someone wrote.

“What the heck I thought it was unclear he would be disqualified but he wasn’t even rushing until the last second,” someone else added.

“Ok yeah. This makes more sense now. Not bs, he deserved it,” another fan added.

“Monte is so dumb. Why would he take his sweet a** time?” one person asked.

“No sympathy for Monte good grief,” one fan wrote.

Monte Taylor on ‘Big Brother 24’ | CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Some fans didn’t like the switch for the competition. “Very torn on that veto timer. Like it definitely can be a fun idea but they should at least be told that the next veto will have this strict timer and maybe have some false alarms at random times,” one fan commented.

Others argued Monte shouldn’t have been disqualified. “Monte was literally at the door….how was he wrong?” someone asked.

In the end, Monte watched from the side. He hoped Turner would win to keep his nominations the same. But Brittany won and yelled it was for Michael Bruner. The personal trainer put Taylor on the block.

