‘Big Brother 24’ Fans React to Taylor’s Speech to Nicole, ‘Savage Without Being Classless!’

Big Brother 24 started with the house against one person. Taylor Hale finally speaks her peace on eviction night, and fans have much to say about it.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 episode on Aug. 4, 2022.]

Taylor calls Nicole ‘so dumb’ in her eviction speech

The Aug. 4 episode showed the houseguests having to vote Taylor or Nicole Layog out. Taylor addressed how she’s been treated in her speech.

“To my friends and family at home, I know it’s been difficult watching my experience in this house,” she said. “Thank you, and I promise you it ain’t over until it’s over. Nicole, to quote a Big Brother super fan, Rihanna, ‘You look so dumb right now.’ Choosing me as your Festie Bestie you thought was your security blanket. But here you are. Both of us sitting on the chopping block because your closest ally in the house, who thought you would still be safe.”

“To the houseguests, if you keep me in this game, you always understood where I stand,” she continued. “I never covered any tracks. I never tried to misguide or mislead any of you. If you keep Nicole, you’ll have someone that thinks they can manipulate your game and wrap you around their finger to get what they need. It’s not the game I choose to play moving forward. You’ll always know where I stand. I love you all, including you, Nicole, and I wish everyone the best.”

Nicole was evicted with a vote of nine to one. Daniel Durston was the sole vote to keep her.

Reddit fans react to Taylor’s speech

Fans had a lot to say about the episode on Reddit, and that includes Taylor’s speech. One person wrote, “Taylor was fabulous! Savage without being classless!! I loved it!!!”

“Love the awkward hand holding after Nicole just got body bagged by Taylor’s speech and is about to get 1 sympathy vote,” one person noted.

Nicole Layog and Taylor Hale | Photo: CBS

Some were ready to defend the pageant queen. “Not people calling Taylor mean for saying Nicole looks dumb,” one commenter wrote. “They were stupid as hell this week if anything that was putting it kindly.”

“I need someone to snip Taylor’s veto speech and post it online, so I can watch it again and again and again and again!” a fan asked.

“I’m so proud of Taylor for telling Nicole off go off on her queen we love you~!!!” someone else added.

Some fans had a lot to say about how Nicole and Taylor held hands after. “Taylor is better than me I could not sit there and hold Nicole’s hands after all that, game or no game,” one person commented.

The episode ended with Taylor joining Festie Besties Alyssa Snider and Indy Santos. Fans will have to wait to see who will win Head of Household next.