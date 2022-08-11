‘Big Brother 24’ Fans React to Michael’s Veto Ceremony D.R., ‘Chilltown 3.0?’

Big Brother 24 has a couple of superfans in the house. Michael Bruner made a reference in his diary room session that has other superfans talking.

[SPOILER ALERT: Major spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 live feeds on Aug. 10, 2022.]

Michael gives a memorable speech at the veto ceremony on ‘Big Brother 24’

The Aug. 10 episode showed the houseguests outside of The Leftovers alliance trying to convince Michael to keep the nominations the same to evict Monte Taylor. Terrance Higgins even threw the veto competition to Michael to give him the power. But Michael realized five of them were working together since they all went to his room with the same plan.

“To quote my favorite Elvis impersonator and like he said four weeks ago, ‘What’s good for the house is good for me. You’ve rubbed some people the wrong way here, and I hope you take this as an opportunity to apologize,’” Michael said at the veto ceremony. “Daniel, please take a seat. Kyle [Capener], I’m sorry you as well.”

Michael talked about his decision in the diary room. “Daniel and the other side of the house might have thought they were slick and tried to get me to target Monte this week,” he said. “But I saw right through them, and I’m not gonna do their dirty work to take out one of my numbers.”

A phone rings. “Hello?” Michael says with his hand to his ear. “Oh, hi Nicole [Layog]! You miss your best friend, Daniel? Well, don’t worry, you’ll be seeing him very soon.”

Daniel said he thought Michael, as a superfan, would have used him as a shield. But he isn’t giving up yet, and neither is Terrance.

Fans react to Michael’s diary room

Fans had a lot to say about Michael referencing Chilltown from Big Brother 2 on Reddit. “Michael is iconic,” one fan claimed.

“Not the phone call!” someone pointed out.

“Chilltown 3.0?!!!!” one fan commented.

“A phone call in the DR?? Is that allowed? Did Britney/Will/Boogie approve of that?” someone asked.

“I just know Michael was having the time of his life with that DR,” another person replied.

The game is changing this week

Tomorrow we’ll find out if Daniel or Kyle is going home. The next Head of Household competition will be the wall competition. It’s also been revealed that the Festie Bestie twist will end.

So it will be every houseguest for themselves again. We’ll have to see if The Leftovers will continue to stick together with this switch or seriously consider turning on each other.

