‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Say Daniel’s Blow-up on Taylor Is Worse ‘Than I Imagined’

Big Brother 24 fans were shocked by a blow-up in the house. Here is what they had to say about Taylor Hale being bullied.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 episode on July 27, 2022.]

Nicole Layog and Daniel Durston blow-up on Taylor Hale on ‘Big Brother 24

Nicole Layog went to her room and cried to Daniel Durston over the stress of the game in the July 27 episode. She was upset about throwing the veto competition in hopes of Taylor going home. But the rest of the house, including Taylor, were worried because they thought she got news about her mom, who is being treated for cancer.

Taylor later tried to comfort Nicole. “All I’m gonna say is whatever you need to do at any point, do what’s best for you,” Taylor said.

“I appreciate you saying that,” Nicole said. “I know I’m here for the right reasons, and I know that I have to do what I have to do and fight. I’m a fighter, and I’m here to win.”

Taylor later said, “If there’s a point where you gotta tap out of the fight. Don’t even–.” But Nicole took offense to this. ”That’s not even part of my vocabulary so,” Nicole said. “I appreciate you saying those words, but that’s not who I am.”

Nicole accused Taylor of projecting negativity onto her and being passive-aggressive. She told Daniel that Taylor was being passive-aggressive.

Daniel called Taylor a “fake b*tch” and told her not to speak to him until the finale. He then blamed her for Paloma Aguilar’s declining mental health.

‘Big Brother 24’ fans admit to crying after watching Taylor get bullied

Fans shared their reactions to the big blow-up on Reddit. Some fans expected a dramatic moment but said it was worse than expected.

“This is somehow worse than I thought and is infuriating,” one fan commented.

“I am actually crying watching this. This is worse than I imagined..” one person wrote.

“This is hard to watch,” one viewer admitted.

“This has me crying. This is terrible,” another person wrote.

“‘I’m a 41 year old woman’ F*CKING ACT LIKE IT,” one fan wrote.

“You act like an 11 year old women, Nicole,” someone else commented.

Who is in danger of going home?

The rest of the episode showed the veto competition. Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes won, so they can take themselves off the block.

The houseguests outside of the Girls’ Girls alliance decided to team up with Taylor after noticing her being bullied. The new alliance is called The Leftovers, and they plan to backdoor Ameerah Jones.