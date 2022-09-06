‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Are ‘Tired’ of Final 7, Say They’re ‘Painful to Watch’

The Big Brother 24 house is very fluid, which means nonstop gaming. Fans react by saying Matt Turner and other houseguests are painful to watch.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 live feeds on Sept. 5, 2022.]

Who works together in the final 7 of ‘Big Brother 24’?

Us cheering everyone on during the HOH comp like… #BB24 pic.twitter.com/SZAXghaZRd — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 5, 2022

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Michael’s Fiancé Says Zingbot Wants to ‘Fight Me’ After Wild Zing

Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes are most loyal to each other, and Michael has the power of Head of Household this week. Taylor Hale has been working with them but is willing to lose either of them to move forward and told Monte Taylor this.

Monte and Turner are working together as the last standing people of The Pound. They also have a good relationship with Terrance Higgins.

Alyssa Snider has been a floater since she lost Kyle Capener. But she made a woman’s alliance with Brittany and Taylor.

Terrance and Alyssa are on the block. The veto wasn’t used. The house already knows about the women’s alliance, so the men, including Michael, aligned. The Bro Chella group also still exists.

So, in the end, all of the alliances have been revealed in the house. It also looks like everyone got their eye off the biggest target, which is the competition beast, Michael, right before the double eviction. Currently, Terrance might go home because he’s won competitions.

‘Big Brother 24’ fans are tired of the nonstop gaming

Oof… Mood after watching tonight’s episode… We’ll catch you again on Wednesday! ? #BB24 pic.twitter.com/QY1iH51QcH — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 5, 2022

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Call Zingbot ‘Brutal’ and ‘Borderline Rude’

There were multiple conversations on the live feeds on Sept. 5. Live feed watchers complained about their changing plans on Reddit.

“Genuinely amazing that everyone can have complete information about the core alliances in the game (The Pound and M/B/T) and still play so terribly,” one fan wrote. “Alyssa is correct to ride the middle, but these 2 Pound boys are so terrible they think they can waste a final 6 HoH on her and then go 3 v 1 in f5 HoH against a trio with the greatest comp beast the game has ever seen.”

“Turner playing this game without Kyle directing him on exactly what he needs to do is truly painful to watch,” someone claimed.

“Turner may be one of the worst players there strategically,” another fan agreed.

“Monte working overtime to help Taylor’s game after doing everything to destroy it 12 hours ago,” one fan wrote. “I’m tired.”

However, some fans love the changing dynamics in the house. “Let me tell you, final 7/6 (8/7 in 23) was nowhere near as interesting last year compared to this. The cookout had that sh*t locked down and this year nothing is even taped down. I love it,” one person commented.

Who is most likely to win ‘Big Brother 24’?

Michael Bruner stands before Brittany Hoopes, Terrance Higgins, Alyssa Snider, Monte Taylor, and Taylor Hale on ‘Big Brother 24’ | CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.

The season is winding down. At this point, if Michael makes it to the final two, he’s most likely going to win, given his impressive resume. He’s done a great job with jury management through his sympathy votes, goodbye messages, and last talks with evicted houseguests.

But Monte and Taylor also have strong social games. If they make it to the end, they could also win a good number of votes against most of the people in the house. The double eviction will give a clearer picture of how the season could end.

RELATED: 3 Things ‘Big Brother 24’ Missed About Kyle Getting Exposed