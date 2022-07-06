‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Upset With ‘Boring’ New Houseguest Who Replaced Marvin

CBS released the Big Brother 24 cast list less than 24 hours ago, and there’s already drama. One day before the premiere, the Big Brother Twitter account announced that a casting change had to be made for one of its contestants — Marvin Achi. Instead of Marvin competing for the $750,000, Joseph Abdin has gotten the chance to play the game. However, fans already dislike the newest houseguest.

Marvin exits ‘Big Brother 24’ the day before the premiere

Big Brother and CBS announced in a tweet that Marvin left the show on July 5. It read, “Important casting update! Marvin will no longer be one of our Houseguests on this season of Big Brother. We’re excited to welcome Joseph, a 24-year-old lawyer from Lake Worth, FL. to the [Big Brother 24] cast!”

The network has not revealed why Marvin had to leave the show, but fans have a good theory about this casting change.

Marvin auditioned for America’s Got Talent Season 17, and his episode aired on June 7, 2022 — less than a month before the Big Brother 24 premiere. Three out of the four judges sent him to the next round, but he has not been on the show since. Perhaps Marvin’s obligation to the NBC reality competition series made him exit the CBS show.

Everything we know about Marvin’s ‘Big Brother 24’ replacement — Joseph Abdin

Now that Marvin is no longer a part of the Big Brother 24 cast, it’s time to look at the season’s newest contestant. As mentioned above, 24-year-old Joseph Abdin was born and raised in Lake Worth, FL., and he is a lawyer. Like Claire Rehfuss in season 23, he is an alternate who made it on the show when Marvin dropped out.

During an interview with Us Weekly, Joseph previewed what his strategy is going to be when he enters the Big Brother house.

When they asked him if he would take his closest ally to the final two or someone he knew he could beat, Joseph said, “I would take my closest ally. Because that’s a fair game, and if they were my closest ally and we were working hard together, they deserve just as much as I do to win. So may the best person win.”

Joseph also cited Xavier Prather from Big Brother 23 as one of his favorite players. He stated, “I feel like we have a very similar background, and I liked his strategy playing in the game.”

Based on Joseph’s answers, some Big Brother fans are wary about Marvin’s replacement’s ability to play the game.

Fans are unimpressed with Joseph

Big Brother fans took to Reddit to express their sadness regarding Marvin’s exit, and they revealed their first impressions of Joseph.

One Reddit user wrote, “He seems nice but boring.” And someone else added, “He’s … OK. I don’t feel much from him.”

Another fan likened him to a previous Big Brother player. They claimed, “I get David Alexander [from Big Brother 21 and 22] vibes, especially since he doesn’t seem to know the show at all. Seems like a nice, normal guy but will probably be very boring and be used by other people in the big alliance.”

And one person said, “He’s a nice guy, but I don’t think he has that killer instinct that’s needed to win the game. I’d be glad to be wrong, though.”

Nothing is set in stone until the houseguests enter the Big Brother house on premiere night. Perhaps Joseph will prove everyone wrong and play a masterful, exciting game in Big Brother 24 and make everyone forget that he replaced Marvin.

Big Brother Season 24 premieres Wednesday, July 6, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

