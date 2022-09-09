‘Big Brother 24’: What the First Jury Scenes Say About Future Jury Votes

Big Brother 24 finally got its first jury segment. Fans got to see where the jury was leaning with their vote, but they also got some drama with Kyle Capener.

Indy, Jasmine, and Joseph show their support from the ‘Big Brother 24’ jury house

The episode on Sept. 8 showed the jurors for the first time. They talked about how they felt about the remaining houseguests.

“I really don’t trust Brittany [Hoopes], and I really don’t trust Kyle,” Indy Santos told the camera. She said they were manipulating her and played “dirty.”

Joseph Abdin told Indy and Jasmine Davis that he’s rooting for Bro Chella since Kyle betrayed him, and Matt “Turner” went with it. He also mentioned how impressive it is that Michael Bruner keeps dodging the block.

“I think Taylor [Hale] is in the best position,” Jasmine said. She felt like she is going to make it to the end.

Kyle explains his eviction to the ‘Big Brother 24’ jury

Kyle joined Indy, Jasmine, and Joseph in the jury house. They watched his week leading up to his eviction. He explained how he made “unfavorable comments” to Michael involving race and his alliance theory.

“It really is hurtful because the whole game, I told Joseph, ‘Oh my gosh, we have so much in common. We have so much in common.’ And now it really hurts because now I can say we absolutely don’t because I would just never. I just would never.”

“If it means anything to you, I can’t understand you made an alliance based on race,” Joseph said. “But when me and you were put in the yard, the minority Arab kid was doing everything he could to protect you.”

Indy then said, “That’s not OK! It’s not OK! We came this far. We have freaking internet. Like, educate yourself.” She then asked for a break and left.

Jasmine asked if Michael used this to get him out. “I don’t want to say his intentions or what,” Kyle said. “But from what they said, they had to gut check with me multiple times moving forward to make sure that that really was the sentiment.” Joseph and Jasmine said they were also concerned with anyone who heard these things and didn’t do anything about it.

How Kyle’s information might change votes

Joseph Abdin on ‘Big Brother 24’ | CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Joseph mentioned being impressed by Michael’s run. But he seemed suspicious, along with the other jurors, why Michael and Brittany waited so long to reveal this information.

Kyle took ownership that he was the one that said the offensive words. But that might not be enough for Michael and Brittany to escape consequences from the jury.

For now, Taylor, Michael, and Monte Taylor are in a better spot with the jury. But there is still some time left in the game.

