‘Big Brother 24’: The Five Swatters Blows up, Indy’s in the Hot Seat Before Eviction

Big Brother 24 houseguests never stop gaming. Right before the live eviction, Indy Santos was put on blast for double-dealing. But why?

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 live feeds on Aug. 18, 2022.]

Who is in The Five Swatters?

The Five Swatters includes Kyle Capener, Joseph Abdin, Jasmine Davis, Indy, and Alyssa Snider. It wasn’t real for Kyle or Joseph since they’re in the majority alliance with The Leftovers. But it acted as a good cover for them and a way to get information.

Taylor Hale is Head of Household (HOH) and put Terrance Higgins and Indy on the block. Kyle won the Power of Veto and didn’t use it in fear Alyssa would be backdoored.

The houseguests are now scrambling to manage the first jury member. The Leftovers plan to evict Indy because she’s more of a competitive threat. Some hope to give her a sympathy vote. But others went down a different road to make sure Indy wouldn’t be angry about getting evicted.

Brittany puts The Five Swatters on blast before the eviction

Some people in The Leftovers were looking for a reason to evict Indy and found one. They came up with the same plan they had after Ameerah Jones’s eviction to blame it on new information on a secret alliance.

On Aug. 18, Indy told Joseph that Brittany Hoopes said he was no longer voting for her. He asked Indy to bring in Brittany to talk. Brittany and Michael Bruner joined them.

“We talked last night, and you know how you and I are in Girls’ Girls?” Brittany asked. “We compared notes. I told Joseph about Girls’ Girls, and he told me about Five Swatters.”

“Five Swatters doesn’t work,” Indy claimed. “It’s not a thing. Kyle didn’t save me. It’s something like…it’s not even a thing.”

Brittany mentioned when they talked yesterday, Indy denied having other alliances. “Yeah, because Five Swatters was something to save Kyle,” Indy said. She also claimed she didn’t push Kyle to save her. Indy added she has always had the girls’ back, and Joseph claimed Indy never told him that.

Indy apologized to everyone for double-dealing. She told them they’d realize later that she didn’t create the alliance. Michael asked who started it, and she answered Kyle when he was on the block. Michael later talked to Indy alone and promised to vote to keep her.

What does the blow-up mean for the new twist?

After the eviction, the house will split into two. There will be two HOHs and evictions.

It looks like the two houses will be more fluid if they use the lie of Kyle and The Five Swatters for The Leftovers to not stick together. But fans still don’t know how the house will be split.

