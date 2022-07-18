‘Big Brother 24’: Indy Talks About Sex With Pooch and Fans

The Big Brother 24 cast is getting close and comfortable with each other. The new episode showed Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli and Indy Santos talking about sex, and fans had strong reactions to it.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 episode that aired on July 17, 2022.]

What is Indy Santos’s job?

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Paloma Talks About Her Anxiety Before Exit, ‘I’m Laughing Because I’m Delusional’

The houseguest worked as a private jet flight attendant before doing the show. She moved to the United States when she was 21 years old and is a super fan of Big Brother Brazil.

“I believe my social skills are gonna help me to avoid being a target,” she said in the first episode. “I’m fun. I like to cook. I’m funny. I’m not really funny in English, but I’m super funny in Portuguese, I promise.”

Indy has talked about interacting with some celebrities at her day job on the live feeds. She didn’t mention in the first episode that she’s also training to become a sex coach.

Indy gives a sex talk to Pooch on ‘Big Brother 24’

That’s a wrap on tonight’s episode! We’ll see you tomorrow for the first live eviction of the season.? For now, throwing it to you @thechallenge.? #BB24 #TheChallengeUSA pic.twitter.com/RueU0buK8w — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 14, 2022

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Call Monte a ‘Clown’ for Starting That Taylor Rumor

The July 17 episode showed Indy and Pooch talking about sex in the bathroom with other houseguests. Pooch talked about roleplaying with glasses. He also had a spatula and simulated spanking himself.

“The whole house knows that I’m a sex coach,” Indy said in the diary room. “Part of my process to become a sex coach is literally to find out what makes you happy.”

Pooch joked about Indy wearing glasses and maybe using the spatula on him. “It’s healthy to be clear about your wishes or whatever you like, whatever works for you without judging,” Indy said. She later laughed and said, “I don’t know if that’s his thing, but I never judge him, you know? It’s fun, and you guys really should have this type of conversation with your partner.”

Not everyone was thrilled about Pooch’s demonstration. Ameerah Jones said, “Remind me to never use that spatula” in the diary room.

‘Big Brother 24’ fans react to Pooch and Indy’s sex talk

Indy Santos on ‘Big Brother 24’ | CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Fans shared their reactions to the episode on Reddit. Some of them weren’t amused by the conversation.

“I have to assume at this point that sex therapist Indy taught Pooch how to screw himself. great work!” one fan joked.

“But for real that’s a communal kitchen utensil. Gross,” another person wrote.

“Burn that spatula just like they burned that shower stool from BB21,” someone else advised.

Some fans seemed more offended by the conversation. “Pooch is disgusting,” one person claimed.

“What the hell, Pooch?” another one asked.

Indy’s plan of using her social skills is working so far. She’s safe from the block for a second week in a row and is working closely with the other women in the house.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24‘: Many Fans Think a Showmance Is Forming Between Alyssa and Kyle