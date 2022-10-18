‘Big Brother 24’: Jasmine Says Paloma Fueled Her Insecurity Around Taylor and Weight Comments

The Big Brother 24 cast is still clearing the air. Jasmine Davis addressed Paloma Aguilar’s recent comments and how she allegedly fueled her insecurities in the house.

Paloma recently accused Taylor of calling Jasmine fat after ‘Big Brother 24’

The drama from Big Brother 24 isn’t over. The cast is still addressing rumors that were started with filming.

One was that Taylor Hale called Jasmine fat. Daniel Durston used this as one of the reasons for targeting her.

Paloma talked to Indy Santos on Instagram Live. Indy brought up how Paloma treated Taylor in the house. “It’s not coming out of left field either,” she claimed. “It wasn’t coming–she weight-shamed Jasmine. Like she weight-shamed her. And Jasmine will truthfully say that. She’ll come out and say that. She was rude to people. Like she was very rude.” Paloma then asked why it was OK for Taylor to say that.

Jasmine appeared on The Winner’s Circle podcast and addressed the rumor Taylor called her fat. “It was Ren Fest, and Taylor was nice enough to help me with my corset,” she explained. “It was like, you know, them old-timey dresses or whatever. And so I had a white dress. I had a corset. And I’m like, ‘Now, why did they give me this dress with all these strings? How am I gonna tie this up?’”

“So Taylor was in the room, and she literally did my corset,” Jasmine continued. “She said, ‘Whew, girl, I’m so glad I did not have this problem.’ But she wasn’t meaning it in that way. She was meaning it as in her dress was different from mine. She did not have to put a corset on, right?”

Jasmine admitted to getting in her feelings from the comment because she’s always been defensive and has trauma around her weight. “That was my own thing that I have,” she said. “But she never called me fat. Let’s be very clear.”

She said Paloma became involved when she talked about the interaction with Taylor. Jasmine claimed Paloma said, “Well, Jasmine, she always makes shady comments about your weight. And that’s when sh*t got real for me. Because I was like, ‘Well damn. Like what? When did she say this?’”

This was all when the show wasn’t filming because the cast was getting ready for the competition. Jasmine said she went to the diary room to talk after this.

Jasmine told Tiffany Mitchell she didn’t know why Paloma brought this up. She said she wouldn’t allow her to use this as a scapegoat to not own up to what she did.

