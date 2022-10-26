‘Big Brother 24’: Why Joseph Didn’t Hit on Taylor During Sid and Fancy, ‘Something Sparked’

It was rough trying to find love on Big Brother 24. The cast is still revealing what was going through their minds at different points. Joseph Abdin explained why he didn’t make a move on Taylor Hale while chained to her.

Taylor chose to be chained to Joseph in ‘Big Brother 24’

‘Big Brother 24’ Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin | CBS

Taylor competed in a veto competition as Head of Household where each houseguest who dropped out picked a prize or punishment. She first won a trip, but Alyssa Snider took it from her and gave her the Sid and Fancy punishment.

The punishment had two houseguests chained together for the day dressed as punk rockers. They also needed to speak in thick accents.

Taylor chose Joseph for this since he was her closest friend in the house. It led to some cute moments between them. The new week had the house split into two for Big Bro Chella and Dyre Fest. Taylor and Joseph were separated, and he was evicted, so they couldn’t say goodbye.

Why Joseph didn’t hit on Taylor during their punishment

Some fans were excited to see Joseph and Taylor chained together for a day. But sparks didn’t fly like expected for a reason.

Joseph and Taylor talked about their punishment on the Off the Vine podcast. “Taylor and me were chained together. Something sparked out of us,” Joseph admitted. “I didn’t want it to be because this girl’s literally chained to me and forced to be in this bed with me.”

“If I’m gonna make a move or do something, I want it to be on her own initiative,” he continued. They joked that the chains could come back into play without production. The lawyer also said the “stupid costumes” and fake accents weren’t the sexiest.

They revealed that if they broke the rules of their Sid and Fancy punishment, they could’ve received a penalty nomination. Luckily, they followed the rules, and their game was safe that week.

1 of them has those Sid and Fancy costumes

Y’all: “She needs to focus less on Jaylor and more on Taylor”



Meanwhile: pic.twitter.com/H8WloWtTXq — Taylor Hale (@TheTayMack) October 23, 2022

Production was quick to take things from the game back from houseguests. Taylor tried to put the Sid and Fancy pick in Joseph’s bag, but it was removed.

The Big Brother winner revealed on Instagram Live that she received multiple things from the season. That includes her complete costume for Fancy and the pick.

“They gave it back,” Taylor told Joseph. “I didn’t think they would. I’m actually, I was so mad when I heard they took this out of your bag.”

“Oh, you put that in my bag?” he asked. She said she put the pick and a Romeo and Juliet poem from the chocolate bars in his bag for the jury house.

