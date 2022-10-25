‘Big Brother 24’: Joseph Had a ‘Lawyer’ Reaction to Taylor and Monte’s Fling

Big Brother 24 ended messily for some of the cast members. Joseph Abdin explained his reaction to rumors about Taylor Hale and Monte Taylor’s fling.

Joseph gave a brief reaction to Taylor and Monte on ‘Big Brother 24’

No complaints here! Our Jury members are having fun in the sun. #BB24 ☀️?? pic.twitter.com/VmC5RKUpjr — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 31, 2022

The jurors are kept in the dark about what’s going on in the house until they get a new houseguest to update them. Alyssa Snider entered the jury house and dropped some juicy gossip.

“I knew Monte wouldn’t ever keep me in a million years,” Alyssa told them. “Taylor slept in Monte’s HOH bed for like three days, and anyway, that’s what–.”

Everyone was shocked by this, including Joseph. Joseph gave an interview for his reaction to the news. “I mean, like that’s, I guess, their business, or I don’t know,” he said, looking down at the ground.

Monte and Taylor did get physically close during the last days in the house. But it ended before the finale.

Taylor said Joseph had a ‘lawyer’ reaction to her fling with Monte

30 minutes out, East Coast #BB24 fans! Who else is counting down the minutes? ? pic.twitter.com/I0cwCL7RJ2 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 19, 2022

Fans got a peek into Joseph’s reaction in the jury house. But he opened up about why he was hesitant to react at all on the Off the Vine podcast.

“So Alyssa came into the jury house, and she made a comment that Monte and Taylor were probably sharing a bed,” Joseph explained. “And so that didn’t confirm or deny anything to me.”

Taylor noted that houseguests sometimes sleep in each other’s beds. “Personally, I mean, I didn’t leave the house,” Joseph said. “I did not leave the house telling Taylor like, ‘We’re in a relationship. We made it clear. We acted on anything.’ So she is definitely free to do whatever she wants. So I made it clear, and I think I said when they were interviewing, that’s their business like you know. They’re free to act however they want. Will love and support both of them no matter what.”

He added, “I think they were really worried for my reaction to that. But I mean, that wasn’t any confirmation, any denial. And I’m the type of person, I need the information to be presented to me before I react to something.”

Taylor joked, “It’s giving lawyer.” Joseph said he still would have waited to talk to Taylor and Monte before giving a reaction.

Taylor is open to a future with Joseph

Indy Santos and Joseph Abdin on ‘Big Brother 24’ | CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Taylor and Joseph are taking things slowly after the show. But she made it clear her relationship with Joseph is very different than Monte’s.

“And Monte and I had a really great…connecting moment,” she said on the Winner’s Circle. “I don’t know if that’s a long-lasting thing for us. I think we connect and match in some ways and not so much other ways. Where Joseph, he’s the lover boy that I wanted, I’ve been looking for so.”

She plans to go on her cruise with Joseph. Time will tell what else is in store for them.