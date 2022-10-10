‘Big Brother 24’: Joseph Reacts to Daniel’s Blow-up Live: ‘I Didn’t Know It Was That Intense’

Big Brother 24 winner Taylor Hale and fan-favorite Joseph Abdin are watching episodes of their season and reacting to them live on Instagram. They reached the episode featuring Daniel Durston’s blow-up on Taylor, and Joseph got upset, admitting he didn’t realize it was that “intense.”

Joseph Abdin didn’t realize Daniel Durston’s blow-up on Taylor Hale was ‘intense’

Following Big Brother 24, winner Taylor Hale and love interest Joseph Abdin have been inseparable. After the finale, the two, along with several former houseguests, crashed at Celebrity Big Brother runner-up Todrick Hall’s house.

The couple has started filming themselves while watching the season for the first time, giving their live reactions to thousands of followers on Instagram. They started the episode featuring Daniel Durston’s infamous blow-up on Taylor during Week 4.

Will #BBJoseph be able to keep his game fair and focused???#BB24 pic.twitter.com/qNxpE3S4s7 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 11, 2022

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Even Uber Is Shouting Out Jaylor

When the argument began, Joseph pointed out his absence, noting he was using the bathroom at the time. He then paused the episode and admitted, “I didn’t realize it was that intense,” adding that he barely missed the exchange.

Although the Florida-based lawyer noticed the shift in energy after exiting the restroom, he didn’t understand what happened until the others shared once the heated interaction migrated to the living room. Once they reached the part where Daniel yelled at Taylor for messing with Nicole Layog’s head, Joseph, clearly upset, asked Taylor to “mute” the broadcast, preventing the followers from hearing what he told the BB24 winner.

Daniel blamed Taylor for causing Paloma Aguilar to self-evict in the infamous blow-up

Before Paloma self-evicted, she and Monte Taylor painted Taylor as a target to the rest of the house, who rolled with it. Daniel, the Head of Household for Week 1, used the opportunity to gain favor with the house by backdooring Taylor.

However, she remained once Paloma voluntarily exited for her mental health. A couple of weeks later, Nicole, who was in a final two with Daniel, purposefully paired with Taylor, believing the Michigan-based stylist would get evicted over her.

When Nicole realized she would have to throw a competition to get nominated, she got upset. Taylor attempted to comfort her and encouraged her teammate to put her mental health above the game. It annoyed Nicole, who told Daniel about it and claimed Taylor tried to play mind games with her.

Therefore, Daniel rudely confronted the Detroit native about it and blamed her for causing Paloma to “spiral” in a blow-up that might have solidified him as a villain. The heated exchange played a part in The Leftovers’ creation as Matt “Turner” and Joseph invited Taylor into the alliance, believing she hadn’t had a fair chance.

Joseph and Taylor haven’t announced a relationship yet

Before The Leftovers were formed, Joseph talked to Taylor, even though it wasn’t the best for his game. The two grew closer, especially when they were handcuffed to each other as part of a Veto punishment, and eventually got into a fake showmance.

However, Taylor revealed her real feelings for him to Brittany Hoopes, admitting she developed a crush on the houseguest. They didn’t get a chance to have a real romance as he unexpectedly got evicted during Week 7’s Split House twist without the opportunity to say goodbye to her.

During his exit interview with host Julie Chen Moonves, he implied that he also had romantic feelings for her and couldn’t wait to see her after the show.

Joseph couldn’t hide his pride at the finale for Taylor, who gave one of the most memorable final speeches, ultimately pulling out the win. The two have remained by each other’s side and frequently post on social media together, much to the Jaylor fans’ delight. However, they haven’t announced a relationship yet.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Daniel Durston Reacts to Possible Villain Status