‘Big Brother 24’: Joseph Scares The Leftovers Into Staying Loyal to the Alliance

Big Brother 24 is currently being run by The Leftovers alliance. It was in danger of falling apart, but Joseph Abdin found a way to keep it together.

[SPOILER ALERT: Major spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 live feeds on Aug. 8, 2022.]

The Leftovers considered betraying each other on ‘Big Brother 24’

Aw man, that episode flew by… But time flies when you’re having fun! We’ll see you back here on Wednesday. ? #BB24 pic.twitter.com/g64H7xHtfX — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 8, 2022

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Julie Chen Moonves Reacts to Taylor’s Last Words to Nicole, ‘Ouch!’

The Leftovers alliance includes Matt “Turner” Turner, Taylor Hale, Brittany Hoopes, Monte Taylor, Kyle Capener, Joseph Abdin, and Michael Bruner. They mostly spread out to different Festie Besties to keep each other safe.

They’ve done well since then and evicted Ameerah Jones, Nicole Layog, and plan to get Daniel Durston out this week. However, once Kyle started his showmance with Alyssa Snider, he considered starting another alliance with her to go further in the game. However, the latest update Joseph gave the alliance might help them stay together longer.

Joseph scares The Leftovers into staying loyal

Matthew Turner and Joseph Abdin on ‘Big Brother 24’ | CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Daniel Shockingly Uses Taylor’s Speech to Diss Houseguests

The Leftovers met late at night on Aug. 8. Joseph told them they should pretend with the other side of the house that they’re targeting him. He also revealed they believe Kyle, Monte, and Turner are already working together.

“So their plan is to send Kyle home this week,” Joseph told them. “Dude, Alyssa’s gonna vote you out. I didn’t hear it from Alyssa. But they’ve come to me like, ‘Joseph, we need to stop worrying about Alyssa.’”

He then added their plan was to blame Brittany for flipping the vote. This is in hopes of covering for Joseph and causing a fight between Brittany and Michael. Joseph said they sent him up to them to lie. The lawyer also said they’re gunning for the next Head of Household (HOH) competition.

The rest of the alliance laughed at this plan. But they agreed to play into it, and when Daniel leaves, it might be another blindside. Joseph warned them they had to stick together and keep their alliance a secret or else Kyle will go home this week. Also, if they win HOH next week, someone will go home. Joseph made it clear that they wanted to target Michael for winning so many competitions.

Who will The Leftovers target next?

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’ Made the Rare Move Breaking the Fourth Wall With a Producer

Jasmine Davis and Terrance Higgins were important parts of the charge to try to backdoor Monte this week. They will probably be the next to go if someone in the alliance wins next week.

But things could change. For now, The Leftovers are ahead of the game, and everyone else might be shocked on eviction night.