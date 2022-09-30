‘Big Brother 24’: Joseph and Taylor Answer Why He Couldn’t Defend Her in the Daniel Blow-Up

Taylor Hale is addressing some of the most heartbreaking moments in the house. But she’s clearing up the confusion of where Joseph Adin was during that terrible Big Brother 24 blow-up.

Daniel yelled at Taylor in front of most of the ‘Big Brother 24’ cast

Most of the houseguests bullied Taylor at the beginning of the season. The most obvious example of this was when Daniel Durston yelled at her in front of multiple houseguests.

Nicole Layog was upset she and Taylor didn’t get nominated for the block because she wanted Taylor out. She was also upset after being questioned in the diary room about how she was treating Taylor. Taylor didn’t know this and tried to comfort her. Nicole accused Taylor of manipulating her to Daniel, who then yelled at her.

Daniel called her a fake b**** and told her not to talk to him until the finale. He accused Taylor of affecting Paloma Aguilar’s mental health, which led to her self-eviction. Taylor cried and said that wasn’t fair. Multiple houseguests simply watched this.

Why Joseph couldn’t defend Taylor from Daniel

Joseph was in the bathroom far away from any confrontation. Literally walked out once everything was already done. — Taylor Mack (@TMackenzieH) September 30, 2022

A fan shared a video from Taylor’s interview with Rob Has a Podcast. “Taylor has seen the confrontation with Daniel/Nicole & says it was more harrowing than she thought it was in the moment. She felt alone. The most painful thing wasn’t the yelling/accusations, it was that she looked around for someone to say something & everyone was silent. #BB24,” the person tweeted.

Another person replied, “THANK YOU! That’s why Michael and Brittany and Joseph and all of them still piss me off.” But Taylor was quick to defend Joseph.

“Joseph was in the bathroom far away from any confrontation. Literally walked out once everything was already done,” the winner tweeted.

“As Taylor said. I will not further address this situation as of now and have yet to watch it. However, I will make it clear that by the time I exit the bathroom and become aware of the tension in the house, the situation had deescalated,” Joseph replied.

Daniel got what he wanted in the end

Daniel said he didn’t want to talk to Taylor until the finale, and he got what he wanted. First, Taylor addressed this comment in her goodbye message to him for his eviction.

“Daniel, I‘ve never been happier to see somebody to walk their sorry a** out that door,” Taylor said. “Oh, and um, I guess your wish will come true. You don’t have to speak to me until finale night.”

Daniel was there on the finale night and claimed the season didn’t get boring without him after all. Taylor won the season.

