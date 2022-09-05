‘Big Brother 24’: Joseph Thinks the Twist Happened Because ‘They’ Didn’t Like the Leftovers

Seven-person alliance The Leftovers were in control of Big Brother 24 and seemingly on their way to the end untouched until the first-ever Split House twist threw a wrench in their plans. Kyle Capener took the opportunity to flip on the group, leading to Joseph Abdin’s eviction. Before his exit, Joseph admitted he thought the twist might have happened because “they” didn’t like the dominating alliance.

The Leftovers were in control of ‘Big Brother 24’ until Week 7

During Week 3, the Pound (Monte Taylor, Kyle Capener, Matt “Turner,” and Joseph Abdin) expanded to include then nominees Brittany Hoopes and Michael Bruner, as well as Taylor Hale, who was ostracized.

Feeling as though they were on the bottom of big alliances forming and wanting to take a stand against the treatment of Taylor in the house, they combined to create The Leftovers.

The group dominated by remaining in control with Head of Household wins. They seemed on their way to the end until Week 7, when they underwent the first ever Split House twist, dividing the remaining houseguests into five groups.

Kyle, Joseph, and Turner landed at the Dyre Fest, but they were all vulnerable as Terrance Higgins won Head of Household.

Joseph Abdin wonders if the Split House twist because ‘they’ didn’t like the Leftovers

The Utah native spilled the seven-person alliance to Terrance, insisting that Joseph, Monte, and Taylor had begun taking over.

At one point, Joseph wondered if the production included the twist because they didn’t like the dominating group. In a conversation with Turner, the Florida-based lawyer noted, “I love the Leftovers and everything, but I realize they didn’t, and they were like we need to end this, and they dropped a twist.”

Selling our tickets to Dyre Fest if anyone wants them.??#BB24 pic.twitter.com/Pd1hwJx1r6 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 24, 2022

Ultimately, it worked as Joseph couldn’t turn Turner or his girlfriend Alyssa Snider against him, leading to his eviction. On the other side, Michael, Monte, Brittany, and Taylor remained loyal to the Leftovers and evicted outsider Jasmine Davis without wavering.

Turner became the outgoing HOH and initially wanted to continue competing with the Leftovers. However, his final two ally Kyle suggested they stick with the newly formed After Party, including Terrance and Alyssa, wanting to backdoor Michael.

The Leftovers only has five remaining members

He agreed and nominated Taylor and Brittany, officially drawing the lines and defecting from the group as well. Michael figured out he was the main target and saved himself with the Power of Veto.

Protected by the safety, the Wisconsin-based attorney and Brittany tried to get the others to turn on Kyle by revealing his pitch to align against the non-white houseguests, assuming they were secretly working together.

It worked as Turner ended up backdooring his closest ally, considering it in everyone’s “best interest.” Kyle then unanimously left the house, leaving five remaining Leftovers.

It’s unclear if the members will remain together or form other deals. Even though viewers usually don’t like dominating alliances, many enjoyed the group and rooted for them, considering it one of the best created in the game. Big Brother 24 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

