‘Big Brother 24’: Julie Chen Moonves Thinks Kyle’s Concern Over Minorities Aligning Is ‘Typical Game Paranoia’

Big Brother 24 Houseguest Kyle Capener expressed his assumptions that people of color are secretly working together, similar to last season’s Cookout, and proposed an alliance against them. Host Julie Chen Moonves reacted to his concerns as “typical game paranoia.”

Kyle Capener thinks The Leftovers is being taken over by ‘loud personalities’

During Week 6 of Big Brother 24, Taylor Hale won Head of Household and wanted to backdoor Alyssa Snider after she exchanged Taylor’s trip for a punishment.

Feeling as though The Leftovers were making decisions without him and wanting to save Alyssa, his girlfriend, Kyle Capener approached Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes. He wanted to show them they were at the bottom of the alliance, being taken over by “loud personalities” Monte Taylor, Joseph Abdin, and Taylor.

Additionally, Kyle claimed they, who are people of color, would protect each other over them. In conversations caught on the Live Feeds but not included in the episode, he pointed out that he and Michael would lose against any of them.

Therefore, Kyle mentioned they, including Leftover member Matt “Turner,” should target Monte and Joseph. However, Brittany admitted they should think about the optics as his plan would divide the house by race.

Julie Chen Moonves thinks Kyle’s concerns about another Cookout forming are ‘typical’ paranoia

Kyle brought up last season’s The Cookout, a Black six-person alliance who joined in hopes of making history with one of them winning as a defense.

But Brittany warned him they shouldn’t assume it would happen again. Therefore, Kyle thought about bringing in Terrance, pointing out how he doesn’t have many options.

Following the episode, many fans expressed outrage over his plan, considering it “racist.” Host Julie Chen Moonves also weighed in on it during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

She called it “typical game paranoia,” noting that Taylor previously refused to nominate Jasmine Davis as she didn’t want a Black woman to get evicted under her reign. The longtime presenter thinks the situation might have caused Kyle to worry about another version of The Cookout secretly existing in the house. “Beyond that, I don’t think there’s much to it,” she admitted.

Kyle is ready to take a shot at a Leftover member

In Week 3, Kyle joined The Leftovers with then HOH Turner, Monte, and Joseph, and then the guys brought in then-nominees Michael and Brittany as well as the ostracized Taylor.

The group secretly blindsided Ameerah Jones and turned their sights on Taylor’s rivals, Nicole Layog and Daniel Durston. Daniel discovered The Leftovers, except Kyle, and attempted to expose them on his way out of the game. Following his exit, the group began falling apart during Taylor’s HOH reign.

They couldn’t agree on a target, especially after she refused to go after Jasmine, and got upset when Kyle refused to use the Veto so they could backdoor his girlfriend.

The Utah native began thinking his alliance was taking a shot against him by forcing him to lose a number and fought back by not using it, putting him on the outs. Therefore, Kyle wants to target a Leftover member first, likely Michael or Monte. However, does he have the numbers to do so? Big Brother 24 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

