‘Big Brother 24’: Julie Chen Moonves Reacts to Taylor’s Last Words to Nicole, ‘Ouch!’

Taylor Hale had to hold back earlier on Big Brother 24. But she was very honest on her last night with Nicole Layog, and Julie Chen Moonves reacted to it.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 episode on Aug. 4, 2022.]

Taylor tells Nicole she looks dumb on ‘Big Brother 24’

Monte Taylor was Head of Household in week 4. He considered backdooring Nicole but decided against it. He asked Power of Veto winners Daniel Durston and Kyle Capener not to use the veto to keep Alyssa Snider and Indy Santos on the block. He lied and said he didn’t have the votes to keep Nicole in the house.

Daniel thought this was a trick, so he used it. Monte put Nicole and Taylor on the block, and it didn’t take long for them to realize Nicole was going home.

“To my friends and family at home, I know it’s been difficult watching my experience in this house,” the pageant winner said. “Thank you, and I promise you it ain’t over until it’s over. Nicole, to quote a Big Brother super fan, Rihanna, ‘You look so dumb right now.’ Choosing me as your Festie Bestie you thought was your security blanket. But here you are. Both of us sitting on the chopping block because your closest ally in the house, who thought you would still be safe.”

Julie Chen Moonves says ‘ouch!’ to Taylor’s speech for Nicole

The host has watched some scathing speeches in the past. What does she have to say about this one?

“I have to admit, I kind of temporarily blanked out after hearing Rihanna was a fan,” the host told Entertainment Weekly. “Is that what she said? If I heard her correctly, she called Nicole a fool, and I was like, OUCH! But what do I know? They hugged and were holding hands and seemed genuinely okay with one another.”

She then answered why she thinks multiple houseguests have made the mistake of needlessly going on the block this season like Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli. “They are way too comfortable in the house and don’t talk enough to the other side of the house to get a temperature of what’s really happening,” Moonves said. “They also are getting too cozy in their own echo chamber.”

Will Daniel last without Nicole?

Daniel’s number one ally was Nicole in the house. So it’s not surprising that he made a big scene after her eviction. He accused Monte of lying in front of the other houseguests. The musician also seemed defeated and knew he was going home.

Daniel would have to make more allies to stay in the house. But for now, it looks like The Leftovers is ready for him to pack his bags.

