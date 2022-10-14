‘Big Brother 24’ Jurors Defend Taylor’s Win After Attacks on Jury Votes

It’s rare now that Big Brother jury votes aren’t called into question. But this time, it’s happening from former houseguests. This is what jurors have to say about Taylor Hale’s historic win.

Terrance and Monte threw shade at Taylor winning ‘Big Brother 24’

Terrance Higgins was interviewed about his time on the show. He claimed interview questions affected the jury.

“All these questions are the same absolutely questions from every outlet. It clued me in to already what the temperature was you know and how everything was moving,” Terrance said.

He claimed jurors knew how to change the perception of them from that. Terrance was asked if this was the sentiment of most jurors. “Absolutely,” he answered.

Kat Dunn asked Monte Taylor in her interview if there was anything he could’ve said to the jury for him to win. He paused and said, “I gotta be careful with the way I answer this.” The engineer finally said, “I don’t know if that would’ve made any difference. I’ll just leave it at that.”

Indy and Jasmine defend Taylor’s win

After the clip of Terrance went around, some of the jurors decided to speak out. Indy Santos tweeted on Oct. 13, “My exit interviews were not all about Taylor, just saying #bb I forgot the # again.”

Jasmine Davis tweeted, “All jurors?…Me looking at my exit interview questions that consisted of 3 questions about Taylor, 5 about Muffingate, 10 about the ‘LeftOvers’and 20 about food and naming houseguests after food. #bb24.”

Indy quoted this and wrote, “If u are not that interesting, and you didn’t get enough publicity about yourself, pls don’t make that about me!!! Not talking about @thejasmonroe guys she is my friend as u All Know!!! #LOVEMELESS #CALLGOD #BB24.”

Jasmine followed this up with, “Was far from perfect during my season, I’ve apologized and I’m healing BUT what I WON’T do is allow anyone to come for @TMackenzieH as if she didn’t win fair and square and is not only the BEST representation for our season but also earned every bit of that 750k. #isaidwhatisaid.” She added, “Oh, last thing. Taylor Hale @TMackenzieH for President #goodnight.”

When did the ‘Big Brother’ jury decide to vote for Taylor?

The speech that lives rent free in our head…



Multiple jurors changed their tune on Taylor before they even left the house, like Indy and Jasmine. The winner also had fierce allies in the jury, like Michael Bruner and Joseph Abdin.

Matt “Turner” Turner later revealed the jury made up their minds that Taylor would win if she reached the final two at the jury roundtable. So their minds were made up, but not for the reason Terrance claimed.

