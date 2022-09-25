‘Big Brother 24’ Jury Unanimously Agree on Which 1 of Them Played the Best Game

Prior to the Big Brother 24 finale, the jurors shared which of them played the best game before their untimely exit. They all agreed on one houseguest.

‘Big Brother 24’ jurors believe Michael Bruner played the best game

Shortly before the Big Brother 24 finale, the jurors weighed in on who among them played the best game in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

All houseguests agreed on Michael Bruner, except for him, who didn’t name himself. The first juror Indy Santos considered his play the best due to his historic competition record and social gameplay. Referring to him as a good person, Indy thought he deserved to win, although she didn’t “agree” with how he handled Kyle Capener’s Cookout 2.0 theory.

Many jurors, including Terrance Higgins, Alyssa Snider, Kyle, and Jasmine Davis, gave similar reasons, adding she thinks he’s earned a round of applause for his performance. While Brittany Hoopes named Michael as well, she admitted that she still wanted answers regarding him throwing her under the bus before his iconic exit from the house.

Regardless, the newest juror noted that she commends his game as a fellow superfan. Joseph Abdin pointed to the house, having to come together to get him out as a nod to his prowess. On the other hand, Michael picked Joseph, acknowledging his “fantastic social game.”

Michael broke a competition record

The Minnesota-based lawyer identified himself as Head of Household Daniel Durston’s target during Week 1 and saved himself with the Power of Veto.

Even though he wasn’t in danger, Michael won his second POV the next week, followed by another two in Weeks 3 and 5 alongside Brittany, his Festie Bestie.

Michael won his first Head of Household in Week 5, followed by another reign in Week 7. As outgoing HOH, he won the Week 8 POV before becoming HOH again in Week 9. He won that week’s Veto, which broke fan-favorite Janelle Pierzina’s season 7 record of five POV wins in a season.

However, he couldn’t compete for Week 10 HOH and lost the Veto, ultimately securing his backdoor and eviction. During his run, Michael tied Janelle’s record with nine total wins in a season. He also set records, including reaching four Veto victories the fastest, and became the first houseguest to complete the Trifecta Veto (winning the Veto as a picked player, nominee, and HOH) twice in a single season or ever.

Who will win ‘Big Brother 24?’

Taylor Hale, Monte Taylor, and Matt “Turner” are currently competing for the winner of Big Brother 24. Taylor began the season on the bottom and would’ve gotten evicted during Week 1 if Paloma Aguilar hadn’t removed herself.

Others, namely Joseph, took notice of her treatment in the house, and the Michigan-based stylist ended up in a dominant alliance, the Leftovers. After Kyle and Turner defected from the group, she again became a target.

However, HOH wins have helped her advance to the finals. Monte has played a relatively under-the-radar game as a founding member of the Leftovers. While he has avoided the block all season, indicative of an excellent social game, Monte has had to get some blood on his hands as the tiebreaker to send Alyssa home and sole vote to evict Brittany.

Finally, Turner has proved himself a competitive threat, winning three HOHs. He has been responsible for the evictions of strong players, including Ameerah Jones, Kyle, and Michael. Big Brother 24 finale airs Sunday, September 25, on CBS.

