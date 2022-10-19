‘Big Brother 24’: Kyle and Alyssa Reunite After Being ‘Hopeful’ at the Finale

It looks like more houseguests in Big Brother 24 are connecting after the season. Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider reveal they reunited after saying they were hopeful at the finale.

Kyle and Alyssa gave fans an update on the ‘Big Brother 24’ finale

Kyle and Alyssa made a romantic connection in the Big Brother house. But their showmance was full of drama because Kyle helped form an alliance against her with The Leftovers.

Alyssa was often betrayed by this plan, and her friends were taken out one by one. In Dyre Fest, Kyle decided to officially start working with her and betrayed Joseph Abdin.

The next week Michael Bruner revealed Kyle tried to make an all-white alliance. That’s when Alyssa ended their relationship, and Kyle was evicted. Later she joined him on the jury.

Julie Chen Moonves asked Alyssa where things stand between her and Kyle at the finale. “Are you sure you wanna ask me and not Kyle?” Alyssa asked. “I would say we had a lot of really great conversations in the jury house, and I’m excited to see what happens after this. We’re gonna go home. We’re gonna go talk to our families, but I am feeling very hopeful.

Kyle answered the same question. “Oh my gosh, I mean, I think it’s clear how much I love this girl,” he said. “I hope things work out at the end of the day. But again, we obviously need some time to watch the season and go from there. But I also am very hopeful.”

Kyle and Alyssa reunite in a new TikTok

Kyle returned to making TikToks after the show. On Oct. 18, he made one in a store, mouthing the words to the “Ooga Booga” sound. Alyssa pops up behind him and does the same.

The influencer captioned it with “I’m in floridaaaa! Harry Potter World.” In the comment section, he asked fans what else he should do in Florida.

Tommy Bracco from Big Brother 21 commented, “Love this.” Their fans also celebrated their reunion in the comments.

Kyle and Alyssa had sex on a pool floatie in the Big Brother house. He admitted he lasted 10 seconds with her, so it’s not surprising that his TikTok was flooded with comments referencing 10 seconds.

One of Kyle’s latest TikToks shows him mouthing the words to the sound “That was last week, let’s move on, chapter two, can we please do that?” He had the words, “When people keep commenting ‘10 seconds’ on my videos…” written over it.

So it looks like the former showmance is still exploring their relationship. And Kyle is having fun with some of the jokes that were made about him.

