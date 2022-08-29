‘Big Brother 24’: Kyle Calls Joseph a ‘Scumbag’ and Hopes Viewers See His ‘True Character’

Big Brother 24 Houseguest Kyle Capener turned on Joseph Abdin and the Leftovers by exposing their seven-person alliance. After his eviction, Kyle talked to his girlfriend about their options following the twist. During the conversation, he calls Joseph a “scumbag” and hopes viewers see his “true character.”

Kyle Capener thinks Joseph Abdin is a ‘scumbag’

Following the Big Brother 24’s Split House twist, showmance Alyssa Snider and Kyle Capener discussed their options moving forward.

Kyle began by naming Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes as possibilities but paused when it came to Monte Taylor. Alyssa admitted she didn’t feel good about working with him as she didn’t believe he would choose her to sit next to him in the end.

Do you think #BBKyle made the right decision for his game? #BB24 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 1, 2022

Kyle agreed but pointed out that he, Monte Taylor, and Matt “Turner” have worked together since the beginning. He claimed that Monte proudly played the “villain card,” so he refused to talk about the game with anyone else. Kyle continued, insisting that Joseph Abdin was the one “forcing narratives” and “bullying.”

Then, the Utah native began talking about the 25-year-old lawyer, referring to him as a “scumbag” that he “can’t stand.” He also hopes the episodes show Joseph’s “true character” and not as loyal to the Leftovers as he appeared. Although Kyle admitted he considered him a “good guy,” he said Joseph “lied and manipulated so much” during his time in the house.

Kyle flipped on Joseph during ‘Big Brother 24’ Week 7

During Week 7, the house is divided for the Split House twist, with Michael’s Big BroChella (Jasmine Davis, Taylor Hale, Brittany, and Monte) taking place inside and Terrance Higgins’s Dyre Fest (Kyle, Alyssa, Turner, and Joseph) held in the backyard.

While the Leftovers remained solid in their alliance and successfully evicted outsider Jasmine without a hitch, Kyle immediately exposed his seven-person group to Terrance.

Will #BBJoseph be able to keep his game fair and focused???#BB24 pic.twitter.com/qNxpE3S4s7 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 11, 2022

The HOH, who already wanted to target Joseph due to his close partnership with Monte, used the information to nominate him next to Turner, protecting the showmance.

Terrance won Power of Veto, giving him total control. He decided he wanted to create more chaos and put Kyle on the block next to Joseph.

Joseph went home in a 2-0 vote

The strategy worked as the 25-year-old called out Kyle for his disloyalty and not wanting to save Alyssa while she was on the block.

However, his plan backfired as Alyssa and Turner decided to side with Kyle instead. Therefore, he was evicted in a 2-0 vote.

Selling our tickets to Dyre Fest if anyone wants them.??#BB24 pic.twitter.com/Pd1hwJx1r6 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 24, 2022

Following his exit, the remaining four decided to band together and form the After Party, noting they had an uphill battle when they got back into the house. The Big BroChella Leftovers assumed everyone remained loyal and weren’t sure why Joseph got evicted.

They claimed he “Pooch 2.0” himself and started spiraling where he began spilling information that ruined their games. However, Taylor, Monte, Brittany, and Michael aren’t exactly convinced. Big Brother 24 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

