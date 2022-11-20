‘Big Brother 24’: Kyle Capener Admits He’s in Love With Alyssa Snider

Alyssa Snider and Kyle Capener dated during Big Brother 24 for a couple of weeks before she dumped him shortly before his eviction. After noting they were “hopeful” for their future relationship at the finale, the duo reunited in her Florida hometown before vacationing in Hawaii. The two recently did an Instagram question and answer where he admitted to falling in love with his castmate.

Kyle Capener admits he’s in love with Alyssa Snider

A month after Big Brother 24 wrapped, showmance Alyssa Snider and Kyle Capener reconnected in her Florida hometown after breaking up in the house.

However, they appeared to make their relationship Instagram official following the trip. A couple of weeks after their reunion, the duo went to Hawaii to take care of his friend’s dogs. While on vacation, they made an Instagram video answering several questions about themselves and their relationship.

When asked about their first impressions of each other, Kyle remembered seeing Alyssa wearing a “shimmery top” and participating in the Backstage Boss competition. As it required the players to hang on to a bar for a while, Kyle said he wondered if her shirt would come off in the process.

The Utah native also recalled their initial conversation, where he told Alyssa she would make him fall in love with her. Kyle admitted he did, adding, “it was a wrap.” The two were also asked if they began dating again, but the Big Brother stars didn’t answer the question.

Alyssa and Kyle began dating around Week 6 of ‘Big Brother 24’

Showmance rumors surrounding Kyle and Alyssa began heating up in Week 2 when he called her the “sweetest girl I’ve ever met.”

The couple started flirting, and she revealed information he used to his advantage with alliances she didn’t know about, resulting in the blindside of her ally, Ameerah Jones.

They became a showmance in Week 4 and officially began dating two weeks later after he went against The Leftovers alliance to save her.

The following week, the couple ended up in Dyre Fest together during the Split House twist, where Kyle took the opportunity to jump ship with Alyssa by turning on the Leftovers. Although they had momentum heading into the next week as Matt “Turner,” a member of their newly formed After Party alliance, won Head of Household.

Alyssa dumped Kyle while in the Big Brother house

After Turner clarified his stance with his nominations, Michael Bruner exposed Kyle’s pitch for the white houseguests to work together, assuming the non-white houseguests secretly aligned.

Considering it best for everyone, Turner backdoored his closest ally. When his pitch came to light, Alyssa dumped Kyle for different reasons.

The Florida native felt her boyfriend didn’t have her back and ended things in an emotional conversation. However, fans weren’t sure how broken up the two were as they apparently hooked up again afterward.

A couple of times in the house, Alyssa referred to a "special" someone she had back home and seemed to regret her decision to start a relationship with Kyle while in the house.