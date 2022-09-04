‘Big Brother 24’: Kyle Capener’s Management Team Reportedly Dropped Him

Big Brother 24 houseguest Kyle Capener upset many viewers with his assumption that the non-white players secretly aligned. As he received backlash online, the person operating his social media removed his affiliation with the show and his management company from his accounts.

Kyle Capener’s management team reportedly dropped him

Before entering the Big Brother house, Kyle Capener, who amassed over 500,000 followers on TikTok prior to joining the season 24 cast, had Little Red Management, a company popular for managing other Big Brother alums, representing him.

He included the email of the founder Courtney Bagby in his biography, similar to her other clients.

Raise your hand if you’re as ecstatic as #BBKyle ✋ An all-new episode of #BB24 starts NOW! pic.twitter.com/uTGX9Zh2U4 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 4, 2022

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Kyle Calls Joseph a ‘Scumbag’ and Hopes Viewers See His ‘True Character’

However, when the episodes began featuring Kyle’s pitch to align against the non-white houseguests, due to his assumptions they were secretly working together, the person managing his social media removed his affiliation with the show from his accounts.

Additionally, they, presumably his mother, deleted the information from his management company, starting rumors that he was dropped. His account no longer follows Little Red Management, who also appeared to unfollow him, and Bagby, who is still following him. Additionally, fans have commented on Little Red Management posts asking about Kyle, but the person operating the page hasn’t responded.

Kyle flipped on the Leftovers during the Split House twist week

Kyle had one of the best standings in the house as he was a member of The Pound with Monte Taylor, Joseph Abdin, and Matt “Turner,” which expanded into the seven-person Leftovers alliance with Michael Bruner, Brittany Hoopes, and Taylor Hale.

However, he continued to get closer to his showmance partner and girlfriend, Alyssa Snider, and decided he would rather work with her.

Do you think #BBKyle made the right decision for his game? #BB24 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 1, 2022

During the Split House twist, which separated the houseguests into five groups, Kyle flipped on the group. He revealed the alliance to then-Head of Household Terrance Higgins, who nominated Joseph and Turner for eviction. Wanting to get more information, Terrance used the Power of Veto to replace Turner with Kyle, and Joseph tried to save himself by exposing his ally’s disloyalty.

However, it backfired on him as Alyssa and Turner believed Kyle, ultimately resulting in his unanimous exit. The four decided to remain together as the After Party and retained power by Turner becoming the outgoing HOH.

He was evicted during Week 8 after Michael Bruner exposed him

Initially, Turner wanted to remain loyal to the Leftovers and planned to nominate the two outsiders, Terrance and Alyssa.

However, his final two partner Kyle convinced him to officially turn on the group by putting Taylor and Brittany on the block with Michael as the backdoor target. Turner followed through, and Michael immediately realized he was the target.

After luckily getting picked for the Veto, he saved himself with a win. Protected that week, Michael and Brittany went to work turning the houseguests against Kyle by exposing his pitch to align against the non-white players, assuming they were secretly working together, similar to last season’s Cookout. The two pulled it off as the Black houseguests were offended, and Turner didn’t want to be associated with the gameplay.

Therefore, the HOH backdoored his final two ally, and Alyssa later dumped him, claiming he never “fought” for her. He was unanimously evicted from the house and walked out to the live audience, who he thought would boo him. Instead, he only received a few claps as opposed to the usual raucous cheering. Big Brother 24 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Terrance Thinks Kyle ‘Learned His Lesson’ and Should Stay