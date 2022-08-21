‘Big Brother 24’: Kyle Outs the Leftovers to Save Showmance, but It Might Backfire

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for Big Brother 24 Week 7 nominations and Power of Veto results.]

When the Big Brother 24 Houseguests separated for the Split House twist, Kyle Capener quickly attempted to save him and his showmance, Alyssa Snider, by exposing The Leftovers. Did it work?

Kyle Capener revealed The Leftovers to Alyssa Snider

For Big Brother 24 Week 7, the remaining 10 Houseguests are divided into two groups in the Split House Double Eviction twist. Michael Bruner is the Big BroChella Head of Household, taking place inside, and Terrance Higgins is the Dyre Fest HOH which occurs outside.

Shortly after separating, Kyle Capener exposed the seven-person alliance The Leftovers to girlfriend Alyssa Snider. He asked her what she thought happened during the Ameerah Jones eviction, which previously resulted in a fight between them because he didn’t tell her about the blindside.

After thinking for a little, she admitted she didn’t know. He explained how he, then-HOH Matt “Turner,” Monte Taylor, and Joseph Abdin brought in Michael Bruner, Brittany Hoopes, and Taylor Hale to form The Leftovers that week. “We flipped everything,” he revealed.

Kyle also shared that the group planned to target Alyssa, but he didn’t allow it to happen and is now on the “outs” of the alliance.

Kyle also exposed The Leftovers to HOH Terrance Higgins

The Utah native wondered if he should tell Terrance so that the HOH would nominate Turner and Joseph. If either save themselves with the Power of Veto, then the showmance can vote for each other and hope Terrance breaks the tie in their favor.

After the twist, Kyle expressed his interest in the two working with Terrance, Michael, and Brittany, so the five of them have the number advantage over Taylor, Monte, and Joseph or Turner.

Considering it his final option, Kyle went through with the plan and exposed the group to Terrance. The HOH, who already wanted to target Joseph, agreed with Kyle’s nominations. Terrance then solidified them by winning the Power of Veto, likely guaranteeing Joseph’s eviction.

Following the competition, Kyle told the HOH he planned to stay in The Leftovers to get information before showing his real cards and going after Monte and Michael when he gets power. Additionally, he wants the four remaining from the Dyre Fest to go into the house as a solid pact, although he’s unsure if Turner will get on board.

Kyle and Alyssa are likely the biggest targets after the Split House twist

Meanwhile, in Big BroChella, Michael remained loyal to The Leftovers by targeting Jasmine Davis. Nominating her alongside Monte, his closest ally Brittany won the Veto, ensuring the power stayed with them.

Therefore, Jasmine will likely join Indy Santos in the Jury House. Monte and Taylor are concerned about Joseph and have expressed their plan to target Kyle if he doesn’t return.

While Kyle might have saved him and Alyssa during the Split House twist, they will be the biggest targets for the following week. Kyle doesn’t have Michael and Brittany as he thought because the two appear to be closing in on a final four with Monte and Taylor.

Therefore, the house will likely divide with Terrance, Kyle, and Alyssa on one side and Taylor, Monte, Michael, Turner, and Brittany on the other. Big Brother 24 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

