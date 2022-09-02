‘Big Brother 24’: Kyle Says He Respects Taylor’s Game, Addresses Calling Alyssa ‘Emotional’

Big Brother showed a houseguest leaving the house this week after having multiple tough conversations. Showbiz Cheat Sheet sent Kyle Capener questions about his experience and received his prerecorded answers through Zoom on Sept. 2. Here are his answers.

Q: You said that you didn’t finish Big Brother 23 and said the gameplay last season wasn’t strategic. Can you expand on that?

Kyle So leading up to this season of Big Brother, I was trying to get as much information on past seasons as possible. And I look forward to watching the full season of Big Brother 23.

Q: You asked Taylor [Hale] why she wasn’t willing to put Jasmine [Davis] on the block, and she explained her reason to you. Since some people are more likely listen to you, can you explain back why Taylor not putting Jasmine on the block is different from your alliance plan?

Kyle: So I can’t speak to Taylor’s personal reasons on why she didn’t want to put Jasmine up on the block. All I know is I respect her decision, and in The Leftover alliance, we all respected each other’s decision on who wanted to take what shot and totally respect Taylor’s decision to do so.

Kyle on his moves that might’ve hurt Alyssa’s ‘Big Brother’ game

Q: When you feared getting evicted in Dyre Fest, you pushed Alyssa to agree to follow you to the jury next week. A showmance before you, Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas were split in the game only for Rachel to win. Why didn’t you want to support Alyssa from the jury house for her to finally play her own game and try to win?

Kyle: So I support Alyssa 100% in this game. I hope she continues to crush it and win every competition moving forward. I’m so excited to see what she can do in the rest of the game.

Q: You described Alyssa to other players after Dyer Fest as “emotional.” Some might say this was tanking her game to potential jury members. Was that a game strategy or your genuine feelings about how she was interacting with you?

Kyle: I think Alyssa is one of the most amazing people, and I think the emotions that she shows are one of the key aspects on what makes her amazing. And I can’t wait to see, you know, how she handles herself moving forward in the game.

Q: It seemed like you didn’t want to tell Alyssa information because she is known for leaking info. But you outed every alliance you were in, including the final two with [Matt] Turner. Why did you have this habit and yet still isolated Alyssa for doing the same thing?

Kyle: So mid-game, it was a difficult balance of the Leftovers alliance and having my personal relationship with Alyssa. Towards the end of the game for me, my personal relationship with Alyssa meant a lot more to me than anything else in the game, and so I was much more willing to share information with her.

