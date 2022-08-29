‘Big Brother 24’: Kyle Says His Game Is ‘Basically Over,’ Fans React

Big Brother showed a huge betrayal last week. This week starts with Kyle Capener’s cover-up. He mentions his game basically being over with specific nominations, and fans react.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 episode on Aug. 28, 2022.]

Kyle says his game is basically over with this ‘Big Brother 24’ move

The Aug. 28 episode showed Matt “Turner” winning the Head of Household (HOH) competition. He discussed potential nominations with Kyle.

“I need to make a decision that helps us,” Turner assured Kyle. He said he wanted to take Kyle to the final two.

Kyle said Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes tried to figure out what happened outside for The Leftovers. Turner asked if they really trust Alyssa Snider and Terrance Higgins going into the new HOH. He said he could send Alyssa home, and it wouldn’t be in Kyle’s hands.

“No, no, no,” Kyle said in the diary room. “Chill, bro. Turner, you’re suggesting you nominate my showmance and Terrance. Huh? We just made a new alliance called the After Party. If you go with The Leftovers that I just betrayed last week, my game is basically over.”

Kyle told Turner that Alyssa and Terrance aren’t threats. They have to take a shot on the other side. However, Turner said he trusts Monte Taylor the most.

Fans react to Kyle’s game being over

Reddit fans reacted to the episode. Many of them didn’t have faith he would last after betraying his alliance last week.

“Kyle. Your game has been over for a while,” one comment reads.

“I have news for you Kyle…… it’s not basically over,” another person agreed.

“Kyle acting like Turner is stupid because he is putting his game in jeopardy LMAOOO dude get over yourself,” someone else added.

“Now that we see the closeup of Kyle’s face during that conversation, how did Turner not pick up on the panic? His eyes looked wild as hell the whole time. Made you make an awful choice for your hoh because he wanted to save his showmance and his a**,” a fan wrote.

Who did Turner put on the block?

The episode ended with Monte revealing to Kyle and Turner that the rest of The Leftovers doesn’t have their backs. They agreed they had to take a shot at Michael, Brittany, or Taylor Hale.

In the end, Turner nominated Taylor and Brittany. He claimed he loves them as people. But Joseph Abdin said he was asked to join a final three with them before he was evicted.

Taylor cried in the diary room about Joseph revealing this information. Brittany said she was shocked and hurt by the nominations. But they’re both determined going into the veto.

