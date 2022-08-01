‘Big Brother 24’: Kyle Says He’s ‘Too Horny,’ Finds out About Alyssa’s Person at Home

Some Big Brother houseguests catch feelings while playing the game. Alyssa Snider is accused of having a situationship at home, and Kyle Capener reacts to this after they’ve been flirting for weeks.

[SPOILER ALERT: Major spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 episode that aired on July 31, 2022.]

Alyssa says she has a person at home on ‘Big Brother 24’

Joseph Abdin and Monte Taylor came across Alyssa crying in the July 31 episode. They asked her if she wants to talk about it. “No, it’s fine. I’m just like missing home but it’s ok,” she said. “I just like wish I was home with my like one person, you know?”

Joseph talked about being confused by this in the diary room because she’s been flirting with Kyle. He decided to tell Kyle about this.

“Bro what?!” Kyle said to Joseph. “Joseph telling me that Alyssa might have a situationship outside of the show kinda hits me,” Kyle said in the diary room. ”I know it’s bad for my game, but she’s so attractive, and we get along great, and oh my gosh,” he said. “I’m just too horny, dude. Don’t air that.”

‘Big Brother’ fans say Alyssa is a little suspect

Fans had a lot to say about Alyssa’s shocking admission on Reddit. “Situationship… Wow…” one fan wrote.

“Don’t do this, Kyle,” one person pleaded.

“What……Alyssa has someone outside of the house? That’s a little suspect. What person did you mean?” someone asked

Another fan commented, “not this getting aired out on national television OOOOOOOF.”

“If you tell them not to air something they’re going to air it Kyle,” one person wrote.

“Bwhahaha. I’m just too horny. I don’t blame Kyle. She really tests him,” someone else added.

“Kyle just said the H word in the diary room,” one surprised fan wrote.

Another person added, “alyssa’s Twitter man watching from home like [eyes emojis].”

Alyssa confronts Kyle about lying to her in the game

Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider on ‘Big Brother 24’ | CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.

Alyssa revealed all of her Girls’ Girls and Po’s Pack alliances to Kyle. He realized his game was in danger and gathered the rest of the house against them in an alliance called The Leftovers. The last episode showed them blindsiding the house with Ameerah Jones’ eviction.

“Why wouldn’t you tell me that you’re voting this way?” she asked him. “I didn’t know until right before and I mean–” he lied. “I just considered you someone that I would always fight for you and protect you,” she claimed.

She said she was alone in the game, and he denied this. He apologized to her and called her his best friend in the house. Alyssa said his betrayal “breaks my heart,” in the diary room.

The episode ended with Monte winning Head of Household. He nominated Alyssa and Indy Santos. He left the decision up to Taylor if she wanted the veto used to backdoor Nicole Layog.

