‘Big Brother 24’: Kyle’s Mom Seemingly Disapproves of Alyssa: ‘She’s Not Nice Enough for Him’

Big Brother 24 Houseguests Alyssa Snider and Kyle Capener have formed the season’s first showmance. However, Kyle’s mom seemingly disapproves of Alyssa as she’s claimed she doesn’t think the Florida native is “nice enough” for her son.

When Kyle Capener initially entered the Big Brother house, he didn’t want to get into a showmance, considering it detrimental to his game.

However, he caught feelings for Alyssa Sniper, and the two seemingly confirmed their showmance by kissing during Week 4. While some fans were happy as they saw sparks between them two weeks ago, his mom apparently didn’t appreciate it. She shared her thoughts about it and Alyssa on a Discord server she presumably operates while Kyle is competing in the house.

His mom, Jaime Capener, said, “we will be the difference of how this affects him moving forward,” and noted she couldn’t continue watching the Live Feeds after the couple kissed. Referring to Alyssa, she wrote, “she’s not nice enough for him,” prompting a response from a viewer who claimed the Florida native isn’t nice to Taylor Hale and Brittany Hoopes and doesn’t allow Kyle to talk to other girls in the house.

Kyle’s mom responded, “she sounds very immature.” In another post, she accused the producers of “influencing him” to reciprocate feelings for Alyssa. “Can’t wait to talk to him about this when he gets home,” she added.

Alyssa and Kyle presumably confirmed their showmance with a kiss

Many Live Feed viewers thought they saw sparks between Alyssa and Kyle during Week 2 when he emotionally thanked her for her friendship.

As feelings grew, Alyssa tried to hook up with Kyle in the house, but he refused. During Week 3, he attempted to shower with him at one point, but he resisted, claiming they could once they got to the Jury House.

Her behavior began making some fans “uncomfortable” at one point as Kyle turned her down several times, yet she continued to ask.

When he kissed her, some viewers perceived it as him giving in to her, and he admitted to being “horny” in the house. The couple has seemingly confirmed their showmance and since cuddled in bed a few times. Although they hit a bump when he lied to her about her closest ally Ameerah Jones’ blindside, Kylyssa is seemingly back on track.

Kyle and his mom are famous on TikTok

Before competing on Big Brother 24, Kyle lived in Bountiful, Utah, with his parents, who he moved back in with during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 29-year-old says he’s unemployed but has amassed quite the following on TikTok, racking up over 530,000 followers before the show began. Many of his videos involve him dancing with his mother or her reacting to his “thirst trap” content.

One of his most-liked videos, posted in December 2021, features his joking response to his mom’s dating advice. According to his Instagram profile, the 6’3 social media star won an England Logistics Sales competition in January 2018 and spent six months in Australia.

He then moved back in with his parents during the pandemic, a theme throughout his TikTok, and recently took time off work in August 2021 to travel and make content. Big Brother 24 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

