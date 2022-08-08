‘Big Brother 24’ Made the Rare Move Breaking the Fourth Wall With a Producer

Big Brother 24 fans get to see almost everything in the house through live feeds. But producers are still very much hidden. However, a season 24 episode broke the fourth wall with a diary room session.

‘Big Brother 24’ broke the fourth wall with a producer

Jasmine Davis was saving muffins to eat later. So she was upset that someone ate half of her muffin in the Aug. 7 episode. She asked everyone in the house if they ate it, and they all denied it.

Jasmine took her muffins that were in a ziplock bag to the diary room. “I want them to tell me,” she said. “Hopefully, they let me in. They might be sleep for the night. I don’t know.”

She did make it inside and held up the muffins. “If ya’ll have some footage that ya’ll would like to release to me that’d be great,” she told them. “I don’t think we can do that, unfortunately,” a producer tells her. Jasmine’s jaw dropped at this, and she said, “Dang it!”

Who ate the muffin, and why did producers not reveal it?

Matt “Turner” Turner, who is Jasmine’s Festie Bestie ate the muffin. “I think that Jasmine’s playing the [expletive] out of all of us,” Taylor Hale told him. “I can totally see that,” Turner said. “And that’s why I ate her muffin.”

“I mean, I did,” he said in the diary room. “I ate the muffin. Let’s be honest. If the biggest fight of the season arises from this. I would not be surprised. This literally might be a $750,000 muffin. Then so be it.” Turner took another piece of the muffin and ate it in front of the producers.

The live feeds showed Jasmine warning everyone that she would ask the producers who ate the muffin. They most likely refused to tell her in case it would affect the game.

Xavier Prather recently said producers deceive the ‘Big Brother’ cast

Apparently, houseguests can’t trust the producers, according to Big Brother 24 winner Xavier Prather. “It’s funny, my cast mates and I would discuss some of our favorite interviewers to chat with in the DR, only to find out they weren’t who we thought they were (they were using fake names when they spoke to us in the DR),” Prather told Entertainment Weekly.

“It’s like Catfish,” he continued. “We got to meet some of our DR interviewers after finale night only to find out Madea (who you thought you had this deep emotional connection with) is actually Mrs. Doubtfire in real life. Just goes to show there’s no end to the deception that goes on in the BB house!”

So not only do fans hardly ever hear or see producers. But even the cast doesn’t actually know their names.

