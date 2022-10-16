‘Big Brother 24’: Michael and Brittany Reportedly Reconciled During Unaired Segment

Big Brother 24 houseguest Michael Bruner remained loyal to close ally Brittany Hoopes until they landed on the block together. His ruthless speech stunned Brittany, who admitted they needed to have a conversation before moving forward in a friendship. The houseguest has since revealed that the two reconciled in an unaired segment.

Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes reportedly reconciled during an unaired ‘Big Brother 24’ segment

Before exiting Big Brother 24, Michael Bruner threw his season-long ally Brittany Hoopes under the bus in his final plea to remain in the house. However, he was still evicted as his record-breaking competition wins proved a bigger threat.

His choice devastated Brittany, who instantly became emotional over it. Additionally, the move made her second guess their friendship, and she noted they had to have a conversation before moving forward. Apparently, they did resolve things off-camera while in the Jury House.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Did Michael Bruner Have the Most Iconic Exit in Franchise History?

A couple of weeks after the finale, Brittany answered a fan on her Instagram story who wondered if she and Michael had repaired their friendship. While she noted they have since moved past it, the Austin-based hypnotherapist admitted she still didn’t believe Michael needed to throw her under the bus in his last speech.

Brittany added that her ally knew about discussions she had with other houseguests for their games, giving her another reason why she thought Michael should have gone about things differently. She also revealed the friends had a “reconciliation segment” that took place during the Jury Roundtable but noticed it didn’t make the final edit. Brittany ended by sharing that the two are still on good terms and frequently communicate. “He’s a lifelong best friend for sure.”

Michael’s final plea hurt Brittany

Michael and Brittany became close allies early into Big Brother 24, almost immediately presenting themselves as a duo. However, they remained safe due to his historic competition wins. Michael came up short during the second half of the Week 9 Double Eviction, and they found themselves nominated together.

In his final plea, the Wisconsin-based lawyer called out Brittany for leaking information and forming alliances with several people. He promised he would not do the same and instead target Monte Taylor and Matt “Turner,” who he considered the competition’s frontrunners.

His ruthless speech surprised Brittany and upset her as she almost immediately began crying over the situation.

Following his eviction, she vented to her other houseguests about how much it bothered her and privately compared the feeling to Nicole Franzel in Big Brother 22 when Cody Calafiore betrayed her before the final two. During his exit interview with host Julie Chen Moonves, Michael admitted he didn’t regret his move, noting he would have regretted not throwing a hail mary.

Brittany hoped she and Michael would remain friends while in the house

While expressing her feelings alone in a room, Brittany admitted she still planned to take the competitive threat to the end, even if others considered it a dumb move.

She continued, noting she wanted to participate in the show to make friends but has since realized the BB house probably isn’t the place for that.

Regardless, Brittany hoped she had made a true friend in Michael. She pointed out that she encouraged her ally to target Turner, knowing he was coming after the competitive threat.

Instead, Michael opted to target Terrance Higgins. When Turner obtained power the following week, he immediately took the shot at Michael. During the Jury Roundtable, Michael noted it wasn’t in his best interest to go after Terrance but admitted he found himself playing Taylor’s game, crediting her social ability.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Brittany Says Michael Tried to Apologize After Ruthless Speech