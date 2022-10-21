‘Big Brother 24’: Michael Answers if He Sabotaged Brittany in the Days Competition

The game of Big Brother is a tough balance of strategizing and trusting your fellow houseguests. Michael Bruner answers if he sabotaged his closest ally for that days competition.

Brittany lost in Mathfest on ‘Big Brother 24’

Every season comes down to houseguests being tested on their memory of the season. Big Brother 24 had Mathfest, where they were shown pictures of moments from the season. The houseguests have to assign the day number to each picture and then add up the total of the numbers. The first person to get the answer wins the power of veto.

Brittany Hoopes got everything correctly except Ren Fest, which she claimed happened on the third day. The correct answer was day four.

Monte Taylor won that veto, making him the sole vote to evict. He evicted Brittany and kept Matt “Turner” Turner.

Did Michael sabotage Brittany for the days competition?

It’s a risk to help other houseguests to study their days for the final four veto. Taran Armstrong of Rob Has a Podcast asked Michael if he purposely gave Brittany an incorrect answer to beat her for the game.

“No, as much as I love a good villain, and that would be a very villainous thing to do, no. I never was–with other people, I may have done that, and I definitely when people would ask about ‘Oh, what day is it today?’ or ‘What was the name of that comp?’ I would always play dumb like, ‘I don’t know. I don’t remember.’”

“With Brittany, I knew I trusted Brittany 1000 percent,” he continued. Michael said if he wasn’t playing in certain memory competitions, he wanted Brittany to win, so he helped her have the right days. The record holder said it actually killed him that he went out in the double. If he knew that was going to happen, he would have studied with her harder.

Michael revealed the houseguests got to watch the competition play out when she joined them at the jury roundtable. He loved how the competition was set up. “I have watched that one, and I was like, ‘Oh, that kills me,'” he said. “Because I don’t know, it was probably on the feeds. Like I would lay in the bathtub and study and run through days. Like I could’ve knocked that out super easily and especially just doing math.”

Brittany and Michael weren’t the only ones who studied together

Michael and Brittany weren’t the only study buddies in the house. Taylor Hale was studying alone, but then Monte asked if he could study with her.

They studied together since they agreed they would take each other to the end over Turner. It looks like that studying worked since Monte won.

Luckily, Taylor’s game didn’t tank because of this. She won all of the jury votes but one and won the season.

