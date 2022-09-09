‘Big Brother 24’: Michael Tells off Turner Before Dramatic Eviction, Fans Say ‘Best Exit’

Big Brother is winding down, and that means a second double eviction. Michael Bruner shocked fans when he did everything he could to stay in the house.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 episode on Sept. 8, 2022.]

‘Big Brother 24’ had a big move in the double eviction

The Sept. 8 episode was a double eviction. Terrance Higgins was voted out, and houseguests immediately competed for Head of Household again.

This time Matt “Turner” won. He told Alyssa Snider that she was going on the block next to Brittany Hoopes. But Brittany would go home.

The cast then competed in the veto competition. Monte Taylor won and pushed for backdooring Michael. Turner told him to make sure he had the votes before doing this. Taylor Hale was on board, so Alyssa left the block, and Michael replaced her.

Michael tells off Turner before the vote

The show returned after the veto competition. Turner and Michael were heard talking loudly.

“I would never take out the LGBT person,” Michael said.

“That was my plan,” Turner replied.

“Don’t use that for manipulation,” Michael continued.

“I did not,” Turner denied. “That was my plan.”

Julie Chen Moonves made them go to their places. She allowed Brittany and Michael to give their final thoughts.

“Oh god, this is the hardest thing I’ll ever have to do,” she said. “Please, I feel really at a loss right now. I think I could be a tremendous asset to your guys’ game if I stay in this house, and I just hope I get the chance to do so.”

Michael gave his pitch. “Alyssa, Taylor, this move to take me out was Monte and Turner’s move,” he started. “This is going on their resume even if you are votes. The jury will not see this as your move. Take that away from them. Keep in the house so I can put them on the block.”

He pointed out he never put Taylor on the block, and Alyssa needs him. Michael mentioned that Brittany made final two deals with multiple people this week. This didn’t work, and everyone voted him out.

“Everyone, please stay seated,” Michael told them. “I have one thing I would like to say.” He then walked out, which left them gasping.

Fans say Michael had the best exit

The emotional ending had fans talking. A lot of Reddit fans had positive things to say about Michael’s last moments in the house. “Best exit!” someone simply put.

“I love Michael for giving the great tv but also respecting the game move,” one person said.

“To everyone calling him a sore loser, a sore loser would slander on the way out. Take several seats before you try and tarnish this ICONIC exit,” someone else commented.

“His exit is going to be a BB meme now lol,” a fan joked.

“Michael’s exit was hilarious. I’ve always wanted to do the same,” someone else added.

“If I was in the house I think I would just walk out,” another person claimed.

“Michael lost me as a fan after the timing of that Kyle incident but he won me over again with that iconic exit LMAO,” one fan added.

Turner is now the person with the most competition wins in the house. Fans will have to wait to see the jury to see Michael again.

