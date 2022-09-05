‘Big Brother 24’: Michael’s Fiancé Says Zingbot Wants to ‘Fight Me’ After Wild Zing

Big Brother 24 houseguests are usually ready to be humbled when Zingbot comes along. But many people noticed what Zingbot had to say about Michael Bruner, and his loved one had something to say about it.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 episode on Sept. 4, 2022.]

Zingbot tells Michael to cover his face on ‘Big Brother 24’

Do a lil dancy dance, we’ve finally made it to Zingbot level of the game! #BB24 pic.twitter.com/K1wLrDuQ0T — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 5, 2022

Zingbot made his appearance in the Sept. 4 episode. The cast was excited to hear what he had to say about them.

Some of the character’s comments were about how houseguests come across on the show. For example, the Zingbot called Monte Taylor boring.

But this year, the robot talked about some people’s appearances. “With all that’s going on in the world, there’s some new zinging guidelines,” the robot said. “Masks are now optional unless your face looks like Michael. Cover that up! Zing!”

Taylor Hale defended Michael. “Mmmkay, Zingbot,” she said in the diary room. “Michael’s got a wedding date, and I don’t see a ring on your finger. So focus on yourself. Fix your face! Because Michael’s face is fine.”

That wasn’t the only zing this year about a houseguest’s appearance. “Brittany, I have a song for you, ‘Jeepers Creeps, where did you get those peepers?’” Zingbot sang to Brittany Hoopes. “No, really, where did you get those crazy [expletive] eyes?”

Michael’s fiancé, Hayden reacts to his zing

Hayden has been watching episodes every week and reacting on Twitter. So he had something to say to Zingbot.

“I think Zingbot wants to fight me or maybe Zingbot needs some glasses? My fiancé is very handsome! Congrats again on your HOH win bean!! #bb24 #TeamMichael @michaelbruner01,” he tweeted.

On a better note, he reacted to Michael’s favorite Big Brother veteran tweeting about his record. Janelle Pierzina tweeted, “Michael has broken my record. This calls for a Drag Brunch on one of my favorite rooftops in Minnesota. #flipphoneevents #BB24.” Hayden responded with, “Michael is going to die! I can’t wait to drag brunch it up with @JanellePierzina.”

Michael nominates two people for the block

The episode showed Michael winning Head of Household. He put Terrance Higgins and Alyssa Snider on the block.

This isn’t surprising since he’s working closely with Taylor and Brittany. He also has an agreement with former members of The Leftovers, Monte Taylor and Matt “Turner.”

Terrance quickly reacted by calling bullsh** on Michael’s reason for putting him up. Michael felt like Terrance wasn’t completely honest about what happened during Dyre Fest. Michael also said he was concerned about Alyssa waiting for him to have power to give him information.

