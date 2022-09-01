3 Things ‘Big Brother 24’ Missed About Kyle Getting Exposed

Big Brother revealed some new moments in its dramatic episode. But it also left some things out when Kyle Capener was exposed for suspecting another Cookout. Here are three things fans might want to know.

1. Michael and Brittany mentioned Kyle stopped himself from getting canceled on ‘Big Brother 24’ live feeds

The episode showed Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes focusing on telling people about Kyle’s theory that there is another Cookout without any evidence. But there were other moments mentioned.

During their conversation with Matt “Turner,” both of them noted a time when Kyle was about to say something, then stopped himself. They claimed he said instead that whatever he was going to say would get him “canceled.”

2. Terrance tipped off Kyle

The episode showed Monte Taylor telling Terrance Higgins about Kyle’s worry about there being a Black alliance in the house. Terrance questioned how that could be the case if he was always on the block. Kyle then asks Alyssa Snider what’s going on, and she tells him about what Michael and Brittany were saying.

But the episode didn’t explain why Kyle knew something was up. After Terrance’s talk with Monte, he talked to Kyle. He admitted to not fully hearing Monte because he was whispering to him across the room.

But he thought Monte said Brittany and Michael were the ones making the white alliance. Kyle pretended to be shocked. But he knew this conversation was really about him and checked with Alyssa.

Monte re-entered the room after Kyle left. The personal trainer explained it was Kyle who was making the white alliance to Terrance.

3. Kyle tried to quit ‘Big Brother 24’

The episode showed Kyle leaving his conversation with Alyssa to go to the diary room. He immediately enters.

But on the live feeds, he tried to go to the downstairs diary room and was told he couldn’t enter. He tried going upstairs and also couldn’t enter. He said he had to talk to someone immediately.

Eventually, he went into the room. Many fans thought he was quitting because he told Alyssa, “If this is what they’re pitching like I will leave the game if this is what they’re pitching.” After a few hours, he left the diary room.

