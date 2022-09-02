‘Big Brother 24’: Why Monte Feels ‘Insulted’ by Brittany, ‘America’s Gotta See It’

Big Brother houseguests are still dealing with the fallout from last week. Monte Taylor revealed why he feels insulted by Brittany Hoopes after the house meeting.

‘Big Brother 24’ had a house meeting

After Michael Brurner won the veto competition last week, he put a target on Kyle Capener’s back. He did this by telling everyone with Brittany that Kyle suspected the people of color in the house of working together and wanted to make a white alliance.

Kyle was initially defensive and asked why Michael and Brittany didn’t talk to him about it. Brittany reminded him that she did talk to him privately about how his comments sounded, and he stood by them.

Terrance Higgins called Michael and Brittany out for waiting weeks to reveal this information. If he knew, he would’ve targeted Kyle during Dyre Fest instead of Joseph Abdin.

Brittany apologized but claimed they weren’t making this move for the game. She claimed this hurts their game.

Monte feels ‘insulted’ by Brittany for lying about using Kyle for the game

Terrance and Monte were playing pool in the early morning of Aug. 2. By this time, Michael had won Head of Household.

“Before that, they were church mouse quiet walking around here,” Terrance said. “And then after that, chatty Kathy. Oh my god, man.”

“That’s the thing that like kind of insulted me is to try to tell me that there was nothing considered around game in your decision to tell us right now,” Monte said. “You can’t. Don’t. Can’t bull**** me on that, man. Come on.”

Terrance said it didn’t make sense for them to wait when they had Monte, Taylor Hale, and Jasmine Davis with them during Big Bro Chella. “Unfortunately, I still got a game to play, so I’m still keeping face with them,” Monte said. “But like best believe that, and America’s gotta see it. Who knows, they might even be bragging about the sh*t in DR like, ‘Yeah, you know, at the end of the day, we knew this was the best time for our game to share this information.’ Which is f****ed up.”

Monte said it was after the meeting that he felt more insulted because Brittany kept claiming it wasn’t good for their game to share the information. “How is it not?” he asked. “How is it not?”

Did the move hurt Brittany and Michael’s game?

Michael and Brittany indeed survived another week for this move. He won HOH, so that’s another week he’ll get through.

But they may lose some jury votes in the end. Monte and Terrance talked about letting other jurors know their responsibility in the situation if they get evicted. So time will tell if the move hurt their game in the long run.

