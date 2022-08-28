‘Big Brother 24’: Monte Is ‘Hurt’ by Kyle’s Assumption of a Cookout 2.0

Big Brother is continuing after a major alliance split. Kyle Capener was put on blast for wanting an all-white alliance, and Monte Taylor reacted.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 episode on Aug. 28, 2022.]

Brittany and Michael outs Kyle’s suspicions of the people of color in ‘Big Brother 24’

The Aug. 28 live feeds revealed Michael Bruner won Power of Veto. They moved against Kyle by revealing to everyone in the house in separate conversations that Kyle thought all the people of color, including Indy Santos, could be working together.

He pitched for all the white people to work against them because of this weeks ago. Brittany Hoopes and Michael had reservations about this. They later told Kyle they would instead include Terrance Higgins in this new alliance. The house split differently anyway.

Kyle sensed Michael and Brittany were saying something behind his back on Sunday. He asked Alyssa Snider to tell him, and she revealed it was about his suspicions of another Cookout.

The TikToker complained he was being painted as a racist and will leave the game. He then went to the diary room.

Monte says he’s hurt by Kyle on ‘Big Brother 24’ live feeds

Kyle went to the diary room upset. Meanwhile, Monte, Alyssa, and Terrance talked in a bedroom about the situation.

“I just wanna let you know that I don’t see any of that in you at all,” Monte told Alyssa. “Thank you,” Alyssa replied. Monte continued to say he appreciated and respected her.

“But hearing all of this is disappointing and frustrating and angering,” he said. “But at this point, I just had this conversation with T. I looked at the whole scenario and how he’s operated.” The personal trainer stopped to shake his head.

Monte Taylor on ‘Big Brother 24’ | CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

He talked about Michael and Brittany. “They would have to stoop very low to make this up, and I was working with him when all of this stuff was happening,” Monte later said. “And I saw his reaction when Taylor said, ‘Oh, I don’t wanna put up a Black woman.’” He threw up his hands in the air.

Monte felt like Kyle was throwing him under the bus for wanting to work with Ameerah Jones. He pointed out that Terrance wanted him out a couple of weeks ago. “I sabotaged this man,” Terrance told Alyssa about Monte. “How the f**** is that an alliance?”

“For him to go to that to that extent, especially after all the conversations we’ve had. That we walked in together,” Monte said. He later said despite their connections that, Kyle still believed that, “It hurt. It hurt.”

Alyssa made it known she never had that conversation with Kyle. She hopes Kyle has a better reason for targeting the people of color in the house.

