‘Big Brother 24’: Monte Was Surprised Joseph Voted for Taylor to Win

Big Brother 24 houseguests try to predict their jury votes to figure out the best way to win. Monte Taylor revealed why Joseph Abin voting for Taylor Hale to win was so surprising to him.

Monte lost ‘Big Brother 24’

Monte Taylor, Joseph Abdin, Terrence Higgins, Matt “Turner,” and Jasmine Davis on ‘Big Brother’ | CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.

Monte’s game heavily relied on other men. He eventually was in The Pound alliance with Joseph, Matt “Turner” Turner, and Kyle Capener. They were an inner circle of The Leftovers alliance which included Brittany Hoopes, Michael Bruner, and Taylor.

Taylor struggled to form relationships, but The Leftovers protected her. The final three came down to Monte, Taylor, and Turner. Monte won the final Head of Household and chose to sit next to Taylor in front of the jury.

Monte claimed cutting Turner was his next “big move.” However, the jury disagreed and voted for Taylor to win with a vote of eight to one. Turner was the sole vote for Monte.

Monte was most surprised by Joseph’s vote

The runner-up took Taylor to the end because he thought he could win. He told Entertainment Weekly which votes surprised him the most.

“Joseph, because we were so tight throughout the season while he was here in the house,” he said. “We had talked about wanting to see each other make it to the end.” But that wasn’t the only man who surprised Monte.

“Kyle as well, somebody I was very tight with throughout the entire season,” he continued, “even with the things that sort came out about the way he was playing the game and the unfortunate thought process that he had taken on throughout the game, I thought that he was going to respect my game and how I played it. I thought at least Michael as well too. And Indy for sure.”

Monte claimed he thought their relationships and his game would be enough. But he knew things weren’t going his way after Taylor spoke to the jurors.

“I personally believe that, because before those speeches, I felt pretty good, but then afterwards I felt like, ‘Wow, she smoked that thing,’” he said. “She went up there and she just stunted.”

The jury wanted Taylor to win

Taylor was considered to be the biggest threat in the final three. Turner told Derrick Levasseur and Cody Calafiore on the Winner’s Circle when the jurors made that decision.

“So that jury roundtable, it seems like when they–was when they all decided that. Obviously, I was not a part of,” Turner revealed. “But I, when the commercial break, I was like ‘Where are you guys voting?’ They were like, ‘I don’t know if we could tell you.’ So I was like, ‘Oh my god, great.’”

Turner guessed everyone was voting Monte and went with that. In the end, his vote stuck out like a sore thumb.

